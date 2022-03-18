4 lessons the Houston Texans must learn after the Deshaun Watson trade

The Houston Texans finally traded Deshaun Watson. The saga is over.

Although the 14-month drama has wrapped up, it would be a colossal waste of time if the Texans didn’t learn from their missteps that led to their 2017 first-round pick — who they traded up to get — finishing out his NFL career in another city, only after signing his contract extension of course.

Aside from the sexual assault allegations from 22 women, the past 14 months were avoidable for the Texans, but their mistakes led to Watson leaving town. At least general manager Nick Caserio was able to land a decent trade haul to complete the rebuilding process.

Here are four lessons the Texans need to learn from the Watson ordeal.

1. No more no-trade clauses

rusty-hardin-nfl-interview-texans-deshaun-watson

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The no-trade clause is one of the reasons why dealing away Watson was as difficult as it was. It allowed Watson to be a stakeholder in the process as opposed to an asset that was being moved. Jadeveon Clowney had a de facto no-trade clause in the fact he had to sign his franchise tender in 2019 in order for the Texans to have the power to trade him. It is why Clowney went to the Seattle Seahawks as opposed to the Miami Dolphins for a bigger draft haul.

Of course, the Texans going back to a trade clause with their next franchise quarterback would evoke bad memories of what happened to Watson, and Watson’s no-trade clause was an overreaction to the DeAndre Hopkins trade that occurred earlier in the 2020 offseason.

2. Don't ask for a franchise player's input if it will ultimately be ignored

texans-cal-mcnair-choose-jack-easterby-deshaun-watson

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Watson wanted to be a part of the team-building process as the Texans searched for a new coach and general manager following the dismissal of Bill O’Brien on Oct. 5, 2020. Although the Texans had a search committee for a new coach and general manager, McNair ended up hiring Nick Caserio, a target since 2019, anyway.

The Texans even hired a search firm in Korn Ferry to present the best candidates with one of them being front office executive Omar Khan from the Pittsburgh Steelers. When McNair disregarded Korn Ferry and hired Caserio, it angered Watson. McNair even admitted that his actions may have caused “mistrust” and apologized for them.

The next time the Texans just need to tell their franchise quarterback to keep his focus on the field.

3. Have a stable front office

(Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via AP)

Having O’Brien as general manager was one of the worst things that has happened to the Texans since the 2019 divisional playoff loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. All of Houston’s bad decisions that Nick Caserio has had to work out of have stemmed from that doubling up of O’Brien as coach and general manager.

The reality is Houston wasn’t simply having O’Brien take over Brian Gaine’s job; some of the tasks were being outsourced to executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby — like negotiating player contracts. The Texans had lost their boundaries inside the front office and weren’t demonstrating that they had strong team-building practices going forward. The Texans can never again let a coach moonlight as general manager because it leads to the worst decisions.

4. Build around your franchise QB; don't use him to mask your roster problems

texans-10-bold-predictions-deshaun-watson-j-j-watt-2018

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In Watson’s final year, the organization asked him to move an offense without a running game or an All-Pro receiver. Watson performed admirably as he won the NFL passing title and earned his third consecutive Pro Bowl selection, but the implications of what the Texans asked him to do were problematic. The organization essentially used one of his prime years to mask their problems in roster construction.

Although it was clunky and cost Houston in the future, the intentions of the Laremy Tunsil trade were what needed to happen after the 2019 season. The Texans needed a way to keep the offense at a high level, not subtract from it by trading Hopkins and forcing Watson to do more.

The defense was already an issue as they generated a league-lowest nine takeaways and gave up 5.2 yards per carry, the most in the NFL. Watson was tasked with masking that problem, too, but had a depleted arsenal to do so.

