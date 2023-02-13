4 lessons Houston Texans must learn from the Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 12, 2020 will always have a special place in the hearts of Houston Texans fans — the same way a heartbreak has a special place.

The Texans blew a 24-0 lead over the Chiefs on the road and ended up getting bested 51-31 in the AFC divisional. Kansas City at least was a team of destiny and romped all the way to winning their first Super Bowl of the Patrick Mahomes era, as if that took away any of the sting.

Houston has been on a spiral since. However, the Chiefs have won their second Super Bowl in three appearances since.

Here are four lessons the Texans could learn from the Chiefs’ most recent Big Game win over the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.

Get coaching and scouting on the same page

The Chiefs were perceived as being a sort of “retooling” year with the departure of receiver Tyreek Hill and safety Tyrann Mathieu, but Kansas City’s personnel department — from which general manager Brett Veach originated — found players who could replace them. The acquisitions were just what the coaching staff needed, and Andy Reid found places for them to contribute. Kansas City also got favorable offerings with rookies Isiah Pacheco and Skyy Moore.

Assistant director of player personnel and college scouting James Liipfert found some gems since 2018, and the evidence is in the fact the Tennessee Titans typically find roles for Houston’s castoffs. The problem hasn’t been that Texans draft picks can’t play; it has been that their coaches haven’t been able to use them.

Cultivate the QB-OC relationship

One of the reasons the Chiefs have been so successful in the Patrick Mahomes era is because he has had the same offensive coordinator the entire time. Eric Bienemy has been an excellent resource for Mahomes, and their synchronicity in processing the game together has been a big part of Kansas City’s success.

Bobby Slowik will be the new offensive coordinator in Houston. The Texans need to find a quarterback who show hints of being able to mesh well with Slowik as it will be the two of them figuring out NFL defenses together in 2023.

Get a pass rush

The Chiefs have a dominant edge rusher in Frank Clark, who seems to show up in the postseason with 13.5 sacks — 10.5 of them since joining the Chiefs in 2019. While Mahomes and the offense are the faces of success for Kansas City, it could not be possible without Clark and the pass rush affecting opposing quarterbacks. See Super Bowl LV as evidence. Clark sacked Tom Brady in the first quarter and never again as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prevailed 31-9.

The Texans have not had a defender generate 10-plus sacks since 2018 when J.J. Watt had 16.0. The Texans don’t need to find a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, although it wouldn’t hurt. However, they must find a way to replicate the pass rush element of their defense that has been missing since 2018.

Find a safety blanket tight end

The development of tight end is a bit trickier in the modern NFL, but what makes the Chiefs’ offense dangerous is how Travis Kelce is in cahoots with Mahomes on designed plays and broken down plays. The chemistry between Kansas City’s quarterback and tight end is enviable.

The Texans have had a tough time finding an effective tight end since Owen Daniels left the team after the 2013. Whether it is due to not placing as much emphasis on the position or failing to properly scout the position, the Texans have to find a tight end who can forge the same chemistry with their quarterback to keep drives alive.

