4 LBs the Dolphins should consider signing in free agency

The start of a new league year is just around the corner, as the NFL’s legal tampering window opens Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

With that, the Miami Dolphins will have a number of moves to make to improve their roster before the start of the 2023 season, giving them an opportunity to compete for a Lombardi Trophy in Mike McDaniel’s second year.

One position that could be addressed by signing a veteran could be linebacker, as the Dolphins have five that are set to hit the market on March 15.

If Miami were interested in bringing in a free agent, these are a few options that might suit their needs.

Bobby Wagner

Wagner was recently released by the Los Angeles Rams after finishing his lone season with the team with 140 tackles and a career-high six sacks.

The former Seattle Seahawk has had an impressive career, making six All-Pro teams, and adding him to a defense led by Vic Fangio would certainly be a smart move at the right price.

Eric Kendricks

Kendricks is another veteran that was recently released by his team – the Minnesota Vikings. The 2015 second-round pick has spent his first eight seasons with the purple and gold, recording 919 career tackles, 51 passes defended, 15 sacks and nine interceptions.

He doesn’t have the accolades that Wagner does, but he’s made one All-Pro team. He’s younger and would likely come at a cheaper price than Wagner.

Tremiane Edmunds

Any time a team can make a move that helps the organization and hurts a rival, it’s one that has to be considered.

Edmunds, a 2018 first-round selection, is entering his prime after five seasons as a member of the Buffalo Bills. He’s made two Pro Bowls and has recorded 565 tackles, 35 passes defended, 6.5 sacks and five interceptions.

Lavonte David

David is the oldest member of this group, as he turned 33 years old back in January. The 2012 second-round pick has spent 11 seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and it appears they’re ready to move on from the veteran.

He’s still playing some solid football despite his. In 2022, he played in all 17 games, recording 124 tackles, five passes defended and three sacks.

An experienced leader, David could slide in and fill in a gap left by Elandon Roberts if he were to leave.

