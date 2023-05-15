4 Knicks offseason priorities, including an upgrade via trade

Mar 27, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau talks with New York Knicks forward Julius Randle (30) in the first quarter against the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports / © Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks' 2022-23 season is over at the hands of the Heat.

New York's attention shifts to the offseason, where the Knicks look to build on what was ultimately a major step in the right direction.

They have lots of assets to work with and key decisions to make. Here's a rundown of their priorities.

Apr 21, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) brings the ball up court against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the fourth quarter of game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Team options

Derrick Rose has a team option for next season worth $16 million, which the Knicks will likely decline. Maybe he can return on a veteran's minimum, but paying that hefty a contract for someone that spent most of the season as a human victory cigar wouldn't be prudent.

Miles McBride also has a club option, but the Knicks could opt to extend him. Whichever route they go, expect him to remain after an improved second season in which he earned enough trust to play in the postseason.

Mar 18, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks power forward Obi Toppin (1) congratulates New York Knicks shooting guard Immanuel Quickley (5) for making a basket against the Denver Nuggets during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports / © Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

New York's third-year prospects are coming off improved seasons. Quickley took a leap and nearly won Sixth Man of the Year, while Toppin took a more gradual step in his still-limited minutes.

Both are on the final years of their rookie deals, set to either enter restricted free agency in a year or sign an extension. The Knicks will have to decide where they fit in future plans.

The Quickley answer is obvious: extend him after such a strong season. He's a terrific bench guard, one of the Knicks most dynamic defenders and playmakers, as was clearly missed in the last game of the Heat series.

Toppin is forever relegated to his 7-to-12 minutes a night behind Julius Randle, making Toppin's future less certain. He's a nice, improving player, but not a valid replacement for an All-NBA player.

It's not fair for either party to waste his talent and potential in this role. He'd make for a useful piece in a trade, which would help the Knicks maintain flexibility since there's only so many young guys they can extend.

May 2, 2023; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) celebrates his three point shot against the Miami Heat during the fourth quarter of game two of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinal playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks traded a first-round pick for Hart at this year's trade deadline, in hopes of him bolstering their depth and complementing the roster and system. They were correct on all counts, to an unexpected degree, giving them all the more reason to settle on a long-term deal with the swingman.

Hart has a $13 million player option for next season, which he can accept and then sign an extension, or deny, enter free agency and re-up on a new deal. Whatever the path, it's more likely than not that the Knicks and Hart reunite.

Jan 18, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Upgrade via trade

New York has a plethora of picks, cap filler and promising youngsters that it can pile together in a big trade. With little cap space and no high lottery pick, the Knicks will be looking to play "let's make a deal" to bolster the roster.

Obviously, a big star is the ultimate goal. And we won't know who's disgruntled enough to request out or which teams want to tear it down, if any. If it's a Damian Lillard, Joel Embiid, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Karl-Anthony Towns, Kawhi Leonard or any of the like, the Knicks are throwing their hat in the ring.

There's a middle ground of trading less than the whole basket to get more of a low-tier All-Star guy like OG Anunoby or Jerami Grant. Either way, the Knicks will want to make sure they're addressing specific needs.

After watching Miami pick New York apart, it's evident that added shooting and offensive dynamism are major needs. Assuming Jalen Brunson, RJ Barrett and Randle are the core untouchables, that means at the wing or center position.

Zach LaVine is a guy with unlimited range and amazing scoring who can play the two, but there would be defensive concerns paired with Brunson. Finding the right move will be tricky, especially with limited options.