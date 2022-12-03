4 keys to victory for the Commanders in Week 13 vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders [7-5] travel to the Meadowlands Sunday in search of their fourth consecutive win, facing the New York Giants [7-4]. The Giants currently sit a half-game ahead of the Commanders in both the NFC East standings and the wild-card race. As of now, New York and Washington hold the NFC’s final two playoff positions.

This is the first of two consecutive games against the Giants for Washington. The Commanders have a bye in Week 14 before hosting New York at FedEx Field in Week 15.

One could argue this is the biggest regular-season meeting in this series in over 30 years due to the playoff implications for both franchises.

We’ve identified four keys to a Washington victory in Week 13 against the Giants.

Keep featuring the running game

What’s the old say, “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it?” That applies to Washington’s offensive strategy. The Commanders have won six of their last seven games, including three in a row. The strategy has been to dominate time of possession, run the football and limit quarterback Taylor Heinicke’s chances for a mistake. That’s not to say Heinicke hasn’t played well at times. He has played well, but he’s also had some luck on his side.

Offensive coordinator Scott Turner should continue running the ball right at the Giants. New York is ranked No. 26 against the run and has struggled recently. That doesn’t guarantee success for the Commanders, but why would you change things until they prove they can stop you? Turner should use Brian Robinson Jr. and Jonathan Williams between the tackles and get Antonio Gibson and Curtis Samuel going on the edge. Keep New York’s defense moving and tired.

Stay ahead of the chains

Regardless of how Turner needs to do it, it’s imperative he keeps Heinicke and the offense in third and manageable situations. It could be a long day for the Commanders if Heinicke is facing third-and-10 over and over. Sometimes, when Turner calls for a pass on first down, and it doesn’t work, he automatically calls for a run on second down. That’s been a predictable formula. Turner should get some of his wide receivers outside of Terry McLaurin involved in the passing game. And it doesn’t have to be deep throws. McLaurin, Jahan Dotson and Curtis Samuel are all outstanding after the catch. If the Commanders can make some plays in the passing game, it makes the running game even more dangerous.

Make Daniel Jones throw down the field

Daniel Jones is 4-1 all-time against Washington. The Commanders understand the success Jones has had against them. A big part of Jones’ success against the Commanders is due to his legs. In Week 2 last season, Jones rushed for 95 yards. The more Jones makes plays in the running game, the more pressure on Washington’s defense. While the Falcons have a completely different offensive scheme than the Giants, head coach Brian Daboll watched that film. Atlanta quarterback Marcus Mariota’s legs were a problem for Washington.

It’s doubtful Daboll will call too many deep routes against Washington. He wants Jones to get rid of the ball, which is critical against the Commanders defensive line. Washington must keep Jones inside the pocket and make him beat you with his arm, particularly down the field.

Keep Saquon Barkley in check

Everyone knows the key to New York’s offense is running back Saquon Barkley. Barkley is having a fantastic season but has struggled in the last two weeks against the Lions and Cowboys. However, the Giants will get some of their starting offensive linemen back against the Commanders. That should help Barkley. How much? While the Cowboys defensive front is ferocious, they weren’t great against the run and still held Barkley to 39 yards.

Washington is excellent against the run but did struggle last week. The Giants don’t have a lot of talent outside, meaning the Commanders should commit all resources to ensure that Barkley doesn’t have a big game. If Washington can slow Barkley down, its chances of winning are outstanding.

