4 keys to victory for Commanders vs. Bears in Week 5

The Washington Commanders host the Chicago Bears in the Week 5 edition of Thursday Night Football. Washington enters the game as the favorite, but the odds have decreased a bit in favor of Chicago ahead of the game.

The Commanders aren’t often a favorite, but coming off an impressive performance in a heartbreaking loss to the Eagles in Week 4, expectations are starting to rise a bit.

Washington doesn’t often respond well when it’s the favorite. The Commanders almost lost to Arizona in Week 1. We’ve since learned the Cardinals aren’t nearly as bad as many had projected.

What happens on Thursday night?

We’ve identified four keys to victory for the Commanders.

Start fast

Chase Young #99 of the Washington Commanders celebrates his sack against Jalen Hurts #1. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Remember before the season when coaches said the Commanders wanted to start fast? Offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and the offense started fast last week and never let up. The same can’t be said for defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

The Bears are 0-4, and the longer you let a winless team hang around, they have an excellent shot at beating you. The Commanders must start fast on both sides of the ball and make Chicago play from behind. That would be good news for the pass rush. This team needs a complete game from all three phases. Could this be the night?

Follow the same plan from a week ago

Washington Commanders assistant head coach/offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Bieniemy had a specific plan for the Eagles. It was brilliant. He kept quarterback Sam Howell from taking too many deep drops, instead focusing on the quick game. Howell thrived. And when Bieniemy called longer-developing plays, he used maximum protection for Howell. He was still sacked five times, but it was a huge improvement from the week before.

Last week’s plan was sound, and Bieniemy should continue to follow that blueprint. The Bears aren’t going to remind anyone of the Bills or Eagles; they have just two sacks on the season. But don’t head into that game thinking any different than you did last week. Treat the Bears as if they are the Eagles. Every NFL team can beat you.

Make Justin Fields beat you with his arm

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) drops back to pass/ against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Del Rio’s No. 1 goal should be to ensure that Bears QB Justin Fields doesn’t beat you with his legs. Fields is an excellent runner and had success against Washington last season. When you keep him confined to the pocket, you take away his greatest strength. Fields is still developing as a passer but is coming off a strong performance in Week 4. You like Washington’s chances to win much better if you make Fields have to throw the ball 30 or more times.

Stay aggressive

Washington Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. (8) celebrates his touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If you get a lead, keep your foot on the gas. Seeing how Bieniemy responds if he gets a lead will be interesting. Will he go old school and run, run, run? Or will he continue with his game plan? There’s no guarantee Washington will get a significant lead, but if it does, the Commanders must stay aggressive.

That goes for the defense, too. If Washington leads, don’t rest on your laurels. Keep attacking the quarterback. Fans would love to see a game that didn’t come down to the final drive or play.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire