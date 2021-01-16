4 keys to victory for the Browns against the Chiefs

The Cleveland Browns soared into Sunday’s AFC divisional round after flying past the Pittsburgh Steelers in a high-scoring wild-card romp. It won’t be as easy to fly into the AFC championship game, not with the Kansas City Chiefs standing in the way.

The Browns can rise to the considerable challenge in Kansas City. It will not be easy, but here are a few ways for the Browns to upset the Chiefs and win their second game in a single postseason for the first time since the 1989 season.

Make the Chiefs pay for any rust

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Last week the Browns pounced on the Steelers early, taking advantage of apparent rust from several key Pittsburgh players who sat out Week 17. The same opportunity presents itself with the Chiefs on Sunday. Several key Chiefs haven't played since Week 16, a close-shave win over the lowly Atlanta Falcons on December 27th. Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Tyreek Hill, Tyrann Mathieu, Eric Fisher, none of those guys have played in three weeks. It's unrealistic to expect the wheels to fly off the Chiefs wagon the way it did for Pittsburgh, but it is reasonable to expect the Chiefs to start slowly as they shake off the rust of inactivity. The Browns must capitalize on any early Kansas City sputtering.

Score touchdowns, not field goals

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Seems simple, right? Everyone knows six is more than three. But against the Chiefs, scoring as many points as possible takes on utmost importance. Let's say it's 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs 27-yard line. Instead of trotting out Cody Parkey for the 44-yard field goal attempt — in an unfamiliar stadium in wintry conditions, no less — it behooves Coach Stefanski to be aggressive and go for it. Red zone opportunities must get cashed in for touchdowns. No team is worse at keeping the opponent from scoring touchdowns inside the red zone than the Chiefs, who allowed over 76 percent of opposing red zone trips to result in touchdowns. The Browns own offense ranked fourth in red zone TD percentage at over 72 percent, so there's a real chance for this key to prove quite beneficial in unlocking the upset win.

Story continues

Tackle like your playoff life depends on it

(AP Photo/Corey Sipkin)

The Chiefs offense is a monster. One way in which that monster eats is by creating extra yardage or big plays after the catch. Three different Chiefs finished in the top 15 in broken tackles after the catch, including rookie RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who is expected to return for the divisional round game after missing the last three Chiefs games. Travis Kelce finished in the top five amongst tight ends in average yards after the catch, and he caught 105 passes. The Browns tackling wasn't bad during the regular season. Cleveland ranked 11th in Pro Football Focus in tackling grade, a figure weighed down by some shaky safety play from Andrew Sendejo, Karl Joseph and Sheldrick Redwine and LB Mack Wilson. Sendejo has been much more reliable over the last month, and Joseph tackled quite well in space down the stretch, too. Finishing tackle opportunities in the backfield against the run is also critical. When Wilson gets a free shot at a running back two yards behind the line of scrimmage, he needs to finish the play. He's blown that opportunity in each of the last two games. Missed tackles against the Chiefs speed means potential long touchdowns and explosive plays that will be difficult for the Browns offense to match.

Don't abandon the run with an early deficit

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The Browns were the best team in the league at getting explosive gains (20 or more yards) from the run game. Per Sharp Football, the Browns rate of getting big plays on the ground was a league-best 15 percent. Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt ranked second and third in the league in percentage of runs that gained over 20 yards, too. In short, the Browns still have the ability to create big plays on the ground even while trailing in a game. And they need to take full advantage of that unusual ability. Let's say the Chiefs jump out to a 21-10 lead. The normal inclination would be to try and pass more frequently to keep up. But the Browns would be better-served sticking with the run to close the gap. Aside from the chunk plays, it also gives the defense time to rest and regroup, hopefully making them more capable of getting a stop against the Chiefs offense. Coach Stefanski has gotten away from the run when behind during his rookie season. Doing it against the Chiefs is likely to only pour gasoline onto a fire inside Arrowhead Stadium.