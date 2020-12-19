4 keys to an upset victory for Washington over Seattle Seahawks

Zachary Neel
·7 min read

Heading into this Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, it doesn’t feel like many people are giving Washington a great chance to come out with another upset victory. It’s a pivotal game for Ron Rivera and his team, one that could ultimately sway their postseason dreams if they are to pull off a win, and it could also be a chance for them to assert their dominance over a potential playoff opponent, and announce their presence to the rest of the NFL world.

However, it’s going to be extremely hard to accomplish. News came out on Friday that it would be QB Dwayne Haskins getting the start, rather than Alex Smith, and the defense in Washington would be without three of their regular starters. On top of that, Seattle is a good team, with a dynamic offense and a much-improved defense from the start of the season. Sitting at 9-4 with a future Hall of Fame quarterback and a second-year WR who can find success in every aspect of the passing game, Washington is going to have to play a near-perfect game in order to come out on top.

Of course, we’ve said that a number of times over the past month and Washington continues to get the job done, so this isn’t to say that they can’t do it. If they are to pull off the upset, though, here are some things they need to take care of.

Limit the big plays

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

If there's one thing that has plagued Washington's defense throughout the season, it's been giving up massive chunk plays that cause a drive to come crashing to the ground. Granted, this was a much bigger problem earlier in the season when the defensive unit was still adapting to and learning Jack Del Rio's scheme, but it's still something that the team has a propensity to do every now and again. Against a team like the Seahawks, who have both Russell Wilson and DK Metcalf on the roster, limiting big plays is going to be your first, second, and third key to victory. It's that important. Metcalf has an average yards-per-reception of 17.1 this season, with an average depth of target of 11. Metcalf is regularly getting downfield and finding a hole in the secondary, and Wilson is the type of quarterback that is going to exploit any weakness he finds. For Washington's defense, life is going to be hard without Deshazor Everett roaming the secondary, but they are going to have to find a way to make due and keep Metcalf in check. If not, it might be a long day at FedEx Field.

Loosen the grip on Haskins' leash a bit

Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

I know, I know, this sounds like a bit of a reach considering that this could be a game where Washington needs as safe and sound of a performance from Haskins as they can get in order to win, letting the defense do the heavy lifting and asking the offense to play it safe. We have something else in mind. No matter how passionate of a Washington fan you are, you should be able to look at this matchup against the Seahawks, without Alex Smith, without Antonio Gibson, without Deshazor Everett, Without Cole Holcomb, without Kevin Pierre-Louis, and see that it's quite a bit of a longshot that Washington comes out with a victory. That's not meant to lessen the player's ability on the field, it's just being realistic. Even if Washington was at full-strength, it was going to take a mighty impressive performance to knock off Russell Wilson and the Seahawks. So in a way, without high expectations to win, I want to see Washington cut loose a little bit, primarily when it comes to Dwayne Haskins. No, I'm not asking for him to put the team on his back and do it all himself. That's not going to end well. However, I do want more than a vanilla offensive scheme that follows the age-old formula of run-run-screen-punt every drive. Mix it up a little bit, and let Haskins throw the ball. One of the best things that the young QB has going for him is his arm talent, and if there's any team that he might be able to take advantage of in the secondary, it's the Seahawks. https://twitter.com/WashingtonRealm/status/1340023910876758016 Add to everything that this could reasonably be the last chance that we see Haskins playing in a Washington uniform — should he undercut expectations — then what do we have to lose by seeing what he is capable of? Draw up some pass plays that stretch the field. Let him take a couple of deep shots to Terry out on the edge, or Cam Sims streaking down the seam. Give Haskins a chance to prove that he has both the arm strength to be a successful NFL QB, and the decision making needed to avoid mistakes. We aren't going to win this game by playing it safe. If you give Haskins some room to do it with his arm and see what we have in the process, this could turn out to be a pretty fun day.

Revive Captain Terry

(AP Photo/Justin Berl)

In Washington's Week 14 win over the San Francisco 49ers, there was a sort of celebration among fans that took place in the first half, but it felt a bit strange. Terry McLaurin eclipsed the 1,000 yard-mark for the season, making it the first time in his career he's done so, but he finished the game with just 24 receiving yards on 2 catches. A week prior, McLaurin was held to just 14 yards receiving on 2 catches, which has us slightly concerned with a growing trend. It appears that teams might have been able to find a way to at least limit some of the Captain's production in the offense, and it's something that could be detrimental if left unchecked down the road. Of course, with Haskins back in the lineup we can assume that he will be looking for his old college teammate early and often, but without RB Antonio Gibson on the field, Washington will need all the production they can get on that side of the ball, and McLaurin will be a big piece of it.

Utilize the limited blitzes

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

When you have a defensive line that is as talented as Washington's one of the more underrated aspects of the game is that you don't have to send as many blitzes from players in the linebacking core or secondary in order to get pressure on the quarterback and have an effect on the game. We've seen this time and again this season in Washington, with the front-four able to get in the opposing QB's face without the aid of a blitzer, allowing the linebackers to fall into coverage and help in the passing game. However, when Washington does decide to bring an extra rusher or two, they tend to find success, and it all has to do with how DC Jack Del Rio draws up the blitz. Check out this breakdown from Greg Cosell on how Washington goes about disguising a blitz package and gets home against Matthew Stafford earlier in the season. https://twitter.com/NFLMatchup/status/1335643187499692036 It's plays like these that make Washington so dangerous, simply because they can easily overwhelm an offensive line and simply get to the quarterback too quickly for anything to be done. With some of their top linebackers out this week, like Cole Holcomb and Kevin Pierre-Louis, Del Rio is going to have to be extra creative in how he brings pressure, but a lot of the work will rest on the shoulders of the front four to do what they do best and wreak havoc up front in the trenches.

Latest Stories

  • Marcus Mariota cashed in big on Thursday Night Football-- here's how much he made in incentives

    Marcus Mariota owes a "thank you" call to his agent.

  • Blake Griffin throws Thomas Bryant to floor, laughs off resulting challenge to a fight

    A preseason game got heated. On one side, at least.

  • Charlie Woods ready to steal show at family event

    The must-see practice round of the year took place Friday at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club Orlando Grande Lakes course and it only was partially because Tiger Woods was involved. Woods and his 11-year-old son Charlie will be a featured pairing at the PNC Championship, the annual winter team event that pairs a professional player with a family member. While many competitors are playing with their fathers in the Saturday/Sunday event, the Woods pairing of the pro father and younger son is expected to be riveting.

  • Charles Barkley on the James Harden trade package he’d accept immediately from the Nets

    Charles Barkley makes the case that the Rockets should send James Harden to the Nets without trying to get Kevin Durant or Kyrie Irving.

  • LaVar Ball, Kevin Durant get in heated exchange on The ETCs podcast

    LaVar Ball appeared on Kevin Durant's podcast, The ETCs, and had a back-and-forth debate with the Nets forward about pressing in the NBA.

  • Coach Frank Vogel likes what he sees from unbeaten Lakers

    Anthony Davis scored 35 points in 30 minutes during a 114-113 win over the Phoenix Suns on Friday in final preseason tuneup before Tuesday's opener against the Clippers.

  • Irving leads rout of Celtics in return to Boston Garden

    Kyrie Irving circled the Boston Garden parquet floor performing a spiritual cleansing ritual by waving burning sage in his hands before tipoff, then proceeded to torch his former team. After receiving hugs and high-fives at midcourt before tipoff from former teammates Tristan Thompson, Marcus Smart and others, the Nets point guard got down to business and handed out some punishment to the Boston Celtics. Irving scored 17 points on 7-of-15 shooting and had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals helping the Nets rout the Celtics 113-89 Friday night in the final preseason game for both teams.

  • NBA GMs vote Bradley Beal as the second-best shooting guard in the league

    There's only one shooting guard in the NBA general managers think is better than Bradley Beal.

  • Joe Burrow’s dad offers revealing update on Bengals QB’s comeback

    Here's another small update on Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

  • Rams to wear long-awaited new uniform combo vs. Jets

    The Rams will wear yellow pants with their bone jerseys for the first time ever on Sunday.

  • Dwight Howard reacts to big game against Pacers, ready to help Sixers

    Philadelphia 76ers big man Dwight Howard reacts to his big night and he is ready to help the Sixers win this season.

  • Patriots QB Cam Newton had awesome reaction to his first big snowstorm in Boston

    Boston was one of many areas around the United States that got pummeled by a snow storm in recent days, and while the winter weather is not for everyone, New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton certainly enjoyed it.

  • Randy Moss: I’m the best receiver ever, T.O. is second, Jerry Rice third or fourth

    Almost everyone thinks Jerry Rice is the greatest wide receiver in NFL history. Randy Moss does not. Instead, Moss calls himself the best receiver ever, Terrell Owens second, and Rice comes in after them. Asked on Owens’ podcast who he considers the best, that’s the order Moss put them in. “I’ll put myself first, I’ll [more]

  • Anthony Davis, Zion shine on Friday night

    Davis and Zion both surpassed the 30-point mark, and Caris LeVert could be in line for a role change that increases his fantasy value. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jeremy Lin reportedly finalizing G League deal to return to Warriors

    Lin will need to work his way on to the Warriors' 15-man roster.

  • Wayne Rooney beams with pride as his son Kai signs papers with Manchester United

    Wayne Rooney’s eldest son, Kai, has followed in his father’s footsteps and signed for Manchester United. Kai, 11, was pictured on his father’s social-media accounts having signed a Premier League academy registration to be part of United's Under-11 team. “Proud day. Kai signing for Manchester United. Keep up the hard work son,” wrote Rooney. Rooney’s son is now at the club where he is the record goalscorer after finding the net 253 times during his 13 years at Old Trafford. His son was born in 2009 after he had started his Premier League title wins and where he won the Champions League. Earlier this year Rooney posted footage of Kai training and showing glimpses that he could have a future in football. He is the eldest of four sons, with his brothers called Klay, Kit and Cass. His mother, Coleen, was also pictured at the United signing. “Special night... congratulations Kai. I love you and I am so proud of you. Keep trying your best”, she wrote on Instagram. Should he follow the path of his father, Kai will not be far away from playing senior football as Rooney was in Everton’s first-team squad at the age of 16 before announcing himself in the Premier League with the winner against Arsenal just before his 17th birthday. Following his spells back at Goodison Park and in America, he is interim manager at Derby County where he has been playing since returning from MLS. The victory against Swansea City this week was Derby’s second win since Rooney was part of the coaching team taking charge of the first team following the departure of Phillip Cocu in November. The other Championship win came against Millwall, with Rooney’s team also drawing four games. Kai is also reported to be a promising tennis player after taking up the sport during his time in America with his parents. Like father like son - the Premier League's next generation? The next few years could see a surge in sons of legends making first-team appearances, on top of those who have already started to play professionally. Here's our selection of emerging talents with Premier League pedigree in their genes. Kai Rooney, 11 (son of Wayne): Signed for Manchester United under 11s. Shaqueel van Persie, 14 (son of Robin): On the books of his dad’s first club, Feyenoord, and scored a great bicycle kick for the U15s against Ajax this year.

  • Oregon holds off USC late, grabs Pac-12 title with 31-24 win

    Oregon didn't win its Pac-12 division, and it only got into the championship game because Washington had to drop out. The Ducks hadn't won a game in nearly a month before they took the Coliseum field Friday night. After yet another display of the big-game poise their West Coast foes so often lack, the Ducks are back-to-back conference champions.

  • When it's Tiger Woods, the son becomes more famous than dad

    Padraig Harrington and Tiger Woods turned pro about the same time and have played in some 170 tournaments around the world together. ''This is the first tournament I've ever played in that Tiger Woods is playing in that he's not the star of the show,'' Harrington said Friday. It helped that a video on social media last year showed Charlie's smooth swing on the range at a junior tournament, along with him winning a few tournaments.

  • What the Jets could possibly get in return for Sam Darnold should they move on from the quarterback

    When the Jets selected Sam Darnold with the third pick in 2018 NFL Draft, Gang Green looked to be acquiring their next face of the franchise for hopefully the next decade-plus.

  • From father to son, Tiger Woods looking only for enjoyment

    Tiger Woods and his 11-year-old son were on the practice range together Thursday at the PNC Championship, and social media was blazing with how good Charlie's swing looked, right down to the club twirl. What got the attention of Justin Thomas was competitive chirping. Thomas said it was one of the few weeks he occupied the No. 1 world ranking.