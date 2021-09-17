4 keys matchups to watch in Saints at Panthers

The New Orleans Saints stunned everyone by routing the Green Bay Packers in Week 1, and their advantages over the Carolina Panthers are even more pronounced. But there are some specific matchups where the Panthers could challenge the Saints, and we’ll be dialed in on each of them:

Saints CB Bradley Roby vs. Panthers WR DJ Moore

Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (2) runs with the football during an NFL preseason football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

While Marshon Lattimore did practice on a limited basis Thursday, it would be a surprise to see him return to play less than a week removed from surgery on a chipped bone in his thumb -- it's more realistic to expect a Week 3 return for him. That puts Roby's Saints debut against the best receiver in Carolina, who racked up 101 receiving yards against the team in the 2020 season finale. So how have they performed in past meetings? Moore last saw Roby in 2019, when he was targeted twice in coverage. Moore caught one pass for 15 yards while Roby broke up the other pass, prompting Carolina to try him out against other Texans defensive backs. It's possible the Panthers line Moore up against rookie corner Paulson Adebo, but that feels like an opportunity for them to attempt shot plays to Robby Anderson with a less-experienced player in coverage.

Saints G/C Cesar Ruiz vs. Panthers DT Derrick Brown

New Orleans Saints center Cesar Ruiz (51) during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Story continues

Where will Ruiz line up? The Saints have not tipped their hand just yet, but the second-year right guard looked like a natural at his college position when he moved to center a week ago. If he stays there, it means Calvin Throckmorton remains in Ruiz' spot at right guard. Maybe the Saints promote recently-signed center Austin Reiter from the practice squad to keep Ruiz at guard. Wherever he lines up, he'll have his hands full blocking Brown. Carolina's best defensive tackle is a disruptive presence with a knack for getting his arms up in passing lanes. There should be some big battles between the two former first rounders, all happening in Jameis Winston's face. Ruiz must win this matchup. If he struggles, the Saints offense will take a big step back from their Week 1 performance.

Saints LB Zack Baun vs. Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey

New Orleans Saints linebacker Zack Baun (53) during an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

The Saints probably want Demario Davis covering McCaffrey for most of the game, but that isn't a matchup they can dictate as well as Carolina can. And with multiple linebackers out of action on the injury report this week -- Kwon Alexander (elbow), Pete Werner (hamstring), and Chase Hansen (groin) each missed practice Thursday -- it forecasts a lot of snaps for Baun, who logged 23 snaps in Week 1. Baun did a great job covering the flats against Green Bay. McCaffrey will challenge him differently thanks to his full route tree and the Panthers' determination to run him until the wheels fall off. If Baun can continue to show great movement skills and hold up against a better athlete on more diverse routes, fans should feel terrific about the future of the linebacker position.

Saints TE Juwan Johnson vs. Panthers LB Shaq Thompson

Sep 12, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; New Orleans Saints tight end Juwan Johnson (83) celebrates with teammates after scoring a second quarter touchdown against the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Johnson caught two touchdown passes in Week 1, immediately finding success as a red-zone threat for the Saints. Sean Payton's ambitious fourth-down screen to Johnson was also effective, allowing the receiver-turned-tight end to make a big impact on just 12 snaps (for comparison, Adam Trautman was on the field for 52 offensive plays). When he's on the field, the ball is likely going his way. Expect Carolina to prepare accordingly. Last week, Jets tight end Tyler Kroft was thrown to five times -- with Thompson covering him on three of those attempts, allowing receptions for yards. The Panthers could approach Johnson differently by using safety/linebacker hybrid Jeremy Chinn and rookie corner Jaycee Horn (each of whom got reps against the Jets tight ends), especially when he lines up in the slot, which Thompson covered just 8 times in Week 1.

1

1