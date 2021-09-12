4 keys to a Jaguars victory vs. the Texans

Football is finally back!

Week 1 of the NFL regular season continues today, and the Jacksonville Jaguars will open their 2021 campaign against the Houston Texans. The Jaguars were 0-2 against the Texans last year and are looking to start righting the wrongs of the previous regime as soon as possible.

Things certainly look brighter than they did around this time last season. New head coach Urban Meyer has done plenty to shake up the organization. He started his NFL career off making a few big-money free-agent additions and five picks in the top-65. The most notable of the draft selections, of course, was Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. But with those moves all in the rear-view, the Jags need to win this opening matchup against a less talented Texans team to change thoughts from the outside.

Here are four keys to a much-needed Jaguars victory.

Trevor being Trevor

Aug 23, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) audibles against the New Orleans Saints defensive line during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Has this franchise ever had such legitimate cause for optimism at the quarterback position as they do this weekend? No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence has brought a new lease of life to the franchise and the fanbase within the city of Jacksonville. Perhaps it's unfair to put so much pressure on his shoulders in what is his first NFL start. But when you're the highest-ranked player in high school, college football national champion, and 2021's top draft pick, pressure is nothing new. He doesn't need to set the world on fire for the Jaguars to defeat the Texans Sunday, but consistent quality from under center will go a long way to ensuring the Jags start this season with a win.

Get after Tyrod Taylor

Story continues

Aug 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) runs the ball against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The Jaguars pass rush was putrid last year, finishing 31st in sacks with just 18 on the season. A lot of that was due to the absence of Josh Allen, as well as the inexplicable decision to trade Calais Campbell for a fifth-round pick. Now that they've reset their defensive unit with some bigger bodies in the trenches and a new defensive scheme from Joe Cullen, Jacksonville's pass-rush has to take a significant step. This weekend's opponents are the perfect opposition for a team that needs to start getting after the quarterback. In 2020, now sidelined quarterback Deshaun Watson was sacked 49 times, good for the second-highest total in the league. With Watson's circumstances forcing the Texans to start the less elusive and dynamic Tyrod Taylor, Cullen should be calling blitz after blitz trying to throw the QB off his rhythm.

The Jags' defense must keep the ball in front of them

Oct 11, 2020; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks (13) makes a reception during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

In both games against the Texans last year, the Jaguars allowed a receiver to go over the 100-yard mark, with Watson finishing each game with 359 and 281 yards, respectively. With the number of additions made to the Jacksonville secondary since last season, this cannot happen again. New cornerback and defensive captain Shaquill Griffin will likely be tasked with stifling Brandin Cooks. Whilst second-year corner C.J. Henderson will be hoping his job is a little easier with Will Fuller IV now in Miami after the speedster ripped off a huge touchdown catch with Henderson in coverage last year. Replacing Fuller will be another speedster, though, in former Jag Chris Conley. After playing with the veteran for a while, the Jags' defense will need to be mindful of his abilities as he could be fueled by showing out against his former teammates.

Speed is king

Sep 15, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver D.J. Chark (17) runs with the ball after a catch as Houston Texans cornerback Lonnie Johnson (32) defends during the first quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

By now, everyone is well aware of Meyer's love for speed. We've seen it in his recruiting styles throughout his college career. We saw it when the Jaguars drafted Travis Etienne in the first round, too. He even reiterated this when asked about the team's preseason performances. With D.J. Chark returning to the field today, it will be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell utilizes the former LSU Tiger's blazing quickness. The same applies to Laviska Shenault, who is a versatile threat. The team will likely use heavy doses of James Robinson to take the pressure off of Lawrence, but don't blink, these Jaguars weapons can hurt teams deep.

1

1