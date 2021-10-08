4 keys to a Cardinals’ win in Week 5 over 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals deek to start the season 5-0 for the first time since 1974, returning home to take on the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5. It kicks off a four-game stretch in which they play three home games.

The 49ers have lost two games in a row and might be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who suffered a calf injury in their Week 4 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

The Cardinals are favored in this game but if they are going to win, here are the keys to the game.

List

Every NFL team's MVP after the first 4 weeks of the season

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Attack the 49ers secondary

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco has a good pass rush but they have a suspect secondary because of injuries. Arizona’s passing game has been very effective. Kyler Murray is third in the league in passing yards and the ball is getting spread around.

Protect Kyler Murray

Murray has been sacked eight times this season, although some of those are when he runs out of bounds behind the line of scrimmage. The Cardinals have done a great job of protecting him this year and must continue to do so against the Niners. It is the one area where the 49ers could give the Cardinals problems on defense. If they protect him, they will continue to pile up the points.

Slow the running game

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers might have the best-schemed run game in the NFL. Kyle Shanahan is brilliant with it and they have had big games against the Cardinals. Whether it is Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson or anyone, their offense starts with the running game and the Cardinals have struggled against it in many games.

Likely going against rookie quarterback Trey Lance, it becomes even more important.

They have struggled in stretches to defend the run but then make adjustments and shut down.

Story continues

Id they do to the Niners what they did against the Titans in Week 1, it will be nearly impossible for the Niners to beat the Cardinals.

Confuse Trey Lance

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

If he starts, it will be the first of his career. It presents a challenge for defensive coordinator Vance Joseph because the Cardinals don’t much film to study.

But in Week 3, they gave rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence a lot of different looks to try and confuse him and, as the game progressed, it paid off.

All the Cardinals need is one or two mistakes by Lance to take control of the game.

They will need to pressure him but they also must contain him.

1

1