4 keys to a Cardinals’ victory over the Seahawks in Week 11

The Arizona Cardinals can improve to 9-2 this weekend and bounce back from their 34-10 Week 10 loss to the Carolina Panthers with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on the road. The Seahawks are 3-6 and have lost four of their last \five games.

Russell Wilson returned in Week 10 to lead Seattle to a 17-0 shutout loss. He was held to 162 passing yards and did not have a touchdown pass for the first time since Week 9 of 2020.

The Cardinals are without WR DeAndre Hopkins, guard Justin Pugh and might be without quarterback Kyler Murray. Murray will be a game-time decision.

What will it take for the Cardinals to secure a winning season and essentially eliminate the Seahawks from playoff contention?

Below are some keys to a Cardinals win.

No turnovers

In the Cardinals’ two losses and one near loss against the Minnesota Vikings, they turned the ball over seven times combined.

They did so three times against the Green Bay Packers and twice each against the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers.

Their two turnovers last week both came in the first quarter and they fell behind 17-0.

They don’t want to give a struggling and desperate Seahawks team life.

Take advantage of red-zone opportunities

The Seahawks have contradictory defensive stats. They allow the second-most yards per game in the NFL, which suggests that the Cardinals and their potent offense should not have an issue moving the ball, whether it is Murray or Colt McCoy at quarterback.

However, the Seahawks are No. 9 in points allowed, in part because they are fifth in red-zone defense, allowing touchdowns only 47.22% of the time.

Arizona is No. 3 in red-zone offense, finding the end zone 70% of their red zone trips.

Shut the run game down early

The Seahawks are not a strong running team anymore. Chris Carson is done for the season and Alex Collins is going to play, although he has a groin injury.

They average only 99.8 rushing yards per game, 22nd in the league.

The Cardinals’ only real defensive weakness is against the run, although they have had excellent games against some of the league’s best runners.

With Russell Wilson still rusty after his injury, even though the Seahawks have incredibly talented receivers in Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf, forcing them to have to pass the ball plays into the Cardinals’ strengths, as they have the fifth-best pass defense in the league.

Use the screen game and attack the secondary

The Cardinals’ offense is built on using the horizontal passing game and then attacking down the field. This is a perfect game plan for Seattle.

They struggle to defend screen passes, which means Christian Kirk and Rondale Moore could make some big plays with short passes, as can James Conner.

But the Seahawks could be without both D.J. Reed and Jamal Adams in the secondary, which means they can push the ball down the field to A.J. Green, Zach Ertz and Kirk.

Seattle has the fourth-worst pass defense and the fourth-fewest sacks. Arizona needs to attack that.

