4 key upcoming dates for the NFL offseason

Jess Root
·2 min read
The NFL offseason has officially begun now that the Super Bowl is over. Every team now begins to prepare for the 2021 season. Four upcoming dates are important markers for the offseason and the first is not too far off.


February 23: Franchise and transition tags can be used

Beginning February 23 up until March 9, NFL teams may use either the franchise tag or the transition tag on one of their scheduled unrestricted free agents, provided the player's contract does not have a stipulation preventing that. Last offseason, the Arizona Cardinals used the transition tag on running back Kenyan Drake. This offseason, a potential candidate for the tag is linebacker Haason Reddick.

March 15: 'Legal tampering' window opens for free agency

Two days before the official beginning of the new league year, the window in which teams and scheduled free agents can negotiate opens. Teams can be in contact with player representation.

March 17: Free agency begins, new league year

While free agents can begin to have contact with other teams on the 15th, nothing can be official until the 17th. The new league year officially begins and contracts through 2020 are expired, marking the official start of free agency. It is the first day that teams can make trades officially, so the reported deal between the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams involving quarterbacks Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford will not actually occur until then. Teams must also be under the salary cap at the start of the new league year.

April 29-May 1: 2021 NFL draft

The final offseason date we know for sure is the draft. Round 1 will be held the evening of the 29th. Rounds 2-3 will be the next evening and Rounds 4-7 will be all day on Saturday, May 1. Based on what we know so far about the offseason and the pandemic, it will like be a virtual event once again like last year's draft. Listen to the latest from Cards Wire's Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify. Latest show:

