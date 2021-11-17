4 key things to know about Chargers’ Week 11 opponent: Steelers

The Chargers are set to take on the Steelers on Nov. 21 at 6:25 pm PT in hopes of getting back on track after falling to the Vikings.

Here are four important things to know about Los Angeles’ opponent ahead of the Week 11 bout:

Planning to start Mason

Mason Rudolph was thrust into the action when Ben Roethlisberger was ruled out last Sunday’s matchup against the Lions after testing positive for COVID-19. Even though Roethlisberger is vaccinated and coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers would “leave the light on” for the starter, there’s a chance Rudolph could start a second consecutive game for Pittsburgh this week. In Week 10 against Detroit, Rudolph finished the game 30-of-50 passing for 242 yards with a touchdown. He started eight games in 2019 and another last year.

But wait, there’s more!

Roethlisberger is not the only notable player who could be out of the action in Week 11. Most notably, star pass rusher T.J. Watt’s availability is up in the air after suffering knee and hip injuries against the Lions. Cornerback Joe Haden sustained a foot injury in the same game. They are both labeled as day-to-day. In addition, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. On the other side of the ball, guard Kevin Dotson and Trai Turner also suffered injuries against Detroit. Wide receiver Chase Claypool has a toe injury that occurred in Week 9 against the Bears. He was a limited participant on Wednesday.

Rookie is running wild

First-round pick Najee Harris has proven himself capable as a workhorse back. Harris has recorded 75+ scrimmage yards in eight straight games, which is the longest active streak in NFL, according to NFL Research. He is close to the 1,000-yard mark from scrimmage and has six total touchdowns. While the Chargers’ run defense has shown improvement, the team could potentially be without Drue Tranquill, Joey Bosa and Jerry Tillery, who are all on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Struggling to do the exact opposite

The Steelers might be efficient running the ball, but slowing their opponents from doing so is an entirely different story. In its last three games, Pittsburgh has allowed an average of 153.7 rushing yards per carry, making the most in that span. Of course, it might be skewed off of one game, as the Steelers allowed 229 yards on 39 carries, but still, it could be an area the Chargers look to expose with running back Austin Ekeler, who has 523 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns in nine games.