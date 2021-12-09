4 Key Quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s first Big Ten win of season vs. Minnesota

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Andrew Brewster
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Michigan State basketball was able to do something you should never take for granted on Wednesday night: they beat a Big Ten team on the road. In arguably the toughest conference in the country, you never take that for granted, and that’s exactly what the Spartans were able to do.

However, it wasn’t pretty at all times, and MSU was still showing some of their flaws in this one.

Below, we put together some of Tom Izzo’s best quotes from his post game media call.

Izzo noticing improvement from his point guard

Izzo concerned that his team still isn't finishing games strong

Izzo calls this Joey Hauser's best all-around game

Izzo notes highlight hustle play from Jaden Akins

1

1

Recommended Stories