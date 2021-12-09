4 Key Quotes from Tom Izzo following Michigan State basketball’s first Big Ten win of season vs. Minnesota

Michigan State basketball was able to do something you should never take for granted on Wednesday night: they beat a Big Ten team on the road. In arguably the toughest conference in the country, you never take that for granted, and that’s exactly what the Spartans were able to do.

However, it wasn’t pretty at all times, and MSU was still showing some of their flaws in this one.

Below, we put together some of Tom Izzo’s best quotes from his post game media call.

Izzo noticing improvement from his point guard

Izzo: "Tyson Walker is getting better each and every game, making plays. Other than the four turnovers, I thought he had a hell of a game." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2021

Izzo concerned that his team still isn't finishing games strong

Izzo opens with a Sid Hartman quip (RIP) and compliments Minnesota coach Ben Johnson for the job he has done so far. "They turned us over at the end, and that cost us about 8 points. That disappointed me, because we still don't know how to finish games." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2021

Izzo calls this Joey Hauser's best all-around game

Izzo on Hauser: "This was Joey's best all-around game, and I'm really happy for him. He's been through hell, but he's bouncing back." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2021

Izzo notes highlight hustle play from Jaden Akins

Izzo said he felt like Jaden Akins might have got a piece of the ball on his half-court chase-down in the second half. "That was a hell of a play. … Those are game-changing. They're deflating from their standpoint and uplifiting from ours." — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) December 9, 2021

1

1