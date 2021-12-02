4 key matchups to watch in Rams vs. Jaguars

The Rams will get somewhat of a break in Week 13 after losing to the Packers, 49ers and Titans in their last three games. They’ll host the Jaguars at SoFi Stadium on Sunday afternoon, facing a team that owns a 2-9 record on the year.

Jacksonville lacks star players, unlike the Rams, so there aren’t any marquee matchups that are must-see TV like last week’s Jalen Ramsey-Davante Adams battle. But there are still a handful of head-to-head matchups that are worth your attention.

Greg Gaines vs. Brandon Linder

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Jaguars got Linder back from IR in Week 12, which is a good thing for their offensive line because Tyler Shatley was really struggling at center, particularly in pass protection. Gaines has become one of the more underrated nose tackles in the league and poses a real pass-rush threat every time the quarterback drops back to throw.

Gaines had one sack against the Packers on Sunday and is playing nearly every snap for the Rams. With all the attention being paid to Aaron Donald, Von Miller and Leonard Floyd, Gaines could be in for a big day against Linder.

Andrew Whitworth vs. Josh Allen

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Allen has become a productive player for Jacksonville and is by far the team’s best pass rusher. He’ll be going up against Whitworth at left tackle, which is one of the tougher matchups Allen will face all season. Whitworth didn’t play particularly well against the Packers but he should bounce back against the Jaguars and Allen.

The Jaguars don’t have any other imposing pass rushers the Rams need to be worried about so keeping Allen at bay is critical to the team’s success.

Odell Beckham Jr. vs. Shaquill Griffin

(AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski)

Cooper Kupp is going to get his share of targets, there’s no doubt about that. But the Rams need someone to step up as the No. 2 receiver alongside him. Beckham has a good chance to be that guy and a strong performance against Griffin – who almost exclusively lines up outside – will be a big boost for the Rams.

Griffin has been the Jaguars’ best player in the secondary with a coverage grade of 72.7 at Pro Football Focus, allowing 31 catches on 44 targets for 351 yards. If Beckham can beat Griffin for a couple of big plays, it’ll get the offense on track and prevent Matthew Stafford from relying so heavily on Kupp.

Darrell Henderson Jr. vs. Myles Jack

(Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jack has really struggled this season, especially against the run. The Rams’ running game hasn’t done much in recent weeks because of how quickly they’ve fallen behind but this is a great opportunity for Henderson to put together a good rushing performance against a defense that has allowed the 12th-most rushing yards and sixth-most carries this season.

Henderson is a little bit banged up with a thigh injury but against Jack and the Jaguars, this could be a chance for him to get back on track in a game the Rams should lead from start to finish.

