4 key matchups to watch for Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 10

After a heartbreaking loss in this very matchup 11 days ago, the Carolina Panthers will try to catch themselves on the rebound against the Atlanta Falcons tonight.

And if they do so, here are four key matchups that’ll help lead them to a primetime division win.

Panthers coaching staff vs. themselves

Sunday’s loss, which was perhaps the worst of the season for Carolina, saw the Cincinnati Bengals pounce on a flat offense and a helpless defense. As a result, interim head coach Steve Wilks acquainted the embarrassing defeat with some accountability—firing cornerbacks coach Evan Cooper and defensive line coach Paul Pasqualoni less than 24 hours later.

So not only does that add more responsibility for the staff, but it also opens up more opportunity for missteps and mistakes in the face of adversity. Can Wilks and his coaches right the ship on this short turnaround?

Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall

We already highlighted this particular matchup in Week 8, and for good reason. And with Atlanta’s No. 1 corner in AJ Terrell missing this clash once again, we’ll be seeing more of Moore vs. Hall.

The former took the advantage early and often, popping off for 152 yards and what should have been the game-winning 62-yard touchdown reception from quarterback PJ Walker. When lined up against Hall specifically, Moore reeled in one of his two targets for 21 yards.

If he can continue to dominate this Falcons defense (and if offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo can actually design throws to him), Moore should see lots of targets—with or without his helmet.

Panthers DL vs. Falcons RBs

Again, Carolina allowed a field day in Cincinnati on Sunday—with running back Joe Mixon leading the fun. The Bengals running back smashed the Panthers for 210 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns, piecing together one of the most dominant performances you’ll see out of the backfield.

This, obviously, cannot continue against a run-heavy Falcons team that just got their top rusher back. Last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, the three-headed attack of Cordarrelle Patterson, Tyler Allgeier and Caleb Huntley ripped off 177 yards on the ground.

The Panthers will need to fix their leaky run defense if they want any hope in this game and in the NFC South race.

Panthers K Eddy Piñeiro vs. pressure

It is no secret that the Panthers would have won twice over in Atlanta had Piñeiro nailed one of his last two kicks. One was a 48-yard extra point at the end of regulation and the other was a 33-yard field goal try in overtime.

The pressure will, no doubt, be on the 27-year-old kicker should this game get close again. Memories of what has happened have to stay behind.

If they do not, then “Steady Eddy” may be out of a job in Carolina.

