4 key matchups to watch as Chargers face Washington in Week 1

The Chargers’ 2021 regular season kicks off with a road matchup against the Washington Football Team this Sunday at 10 am PT.

Here are five matchups to keep an eye on in Week 1:

Chargers offensive line vs. Washington defensive line

General manager Tom Telesco made a major investment into the line this offseason, signing Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler and Oday Aboushi and drafting Rashawn Slater to join Bryan Bulaga.

On paper, this is arguably the most talented lines that the Chargers have had in years, but what matters at the end of the day is the product that they put on the field.

Facing a Washington defensive front that largely attributed to having the second-best overall defense last season, Los Angeles will have their work cut out for them.

In particular, the battle between reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young and Slater is one of the biggest storylines.

After finishing No. 31 in pass block win rate in 2020, this matchup should set the tone early on. If the Bolts can hold their own, they’re capable of doing it against any other team.

Chargers’ wide receivers vs. Washington’s cornerbacks

Even in the face of a fearsome front, the Chargers will still likely look to put the ball in the hands of quarterback Justin Herbert. While pressure is one thing, Herbert will still have a talented pairing in the defensive backfield to be aware of.

Football Team signed William Jackson, who limited Keenan Allen to only four catches for 37 yards on eight targets last season when he was with the Bengals. Washington will also put Kendall Fuller in the slot, with Jackson moving outside.

After spending two seasons prior to with the Chiefs, Fuller re-signed with the team that originally drafted him last offseason and put together one of his better campaigns from a production standpoint – amassing 11 passes defensed and four interceptions.

Chargers CB Michael Davis vs. Washington WR Terry McLaurin

Re-signed this offseason after proving his worth in a starting role against some of the league’s top wideouts in 2020, Davis is now the No. 1 cornerback for the Chargers, and he will have the opportunity to live up to his label to kick off the season with a tough matchup in McLaurin.

Catching passes from seven different quarterbacks, including Colt McCoy, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Taylor Heinicke, McLaurin still managed to be productive – eclipsing over 2,000 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in his first two seasons.

With Curtis Samuel out of this contest due to a groin injury, veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick will likely target McLaurin early and often. Davis will look to use his foot speed, length and width to challenge him as much as possible.

Chargers tight ends vs. Washington LB Jamin Davis

During the final season that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi called plays for the Lions, QB Matthew Stafford targeted the tight end on nearly 25% of his passes. Saints’ Drew Brees relied heavily on his tight ends, as well.

This season, Jared Cook and Donald Parham will be integral pieces of the passing offense, and don’t be surprised to see them involved quite often this weekend in hopes of exploiting Davis, Washington’s first-round pick.

One of Davis’ strengths coming out of Kentucky was his ability to cover bigger tight ends, so only time will tell if that skill translates over in his regular season debut.

Other matchups to watch

Chargers EDGE Joey Bosa vs. Washington rookie OT Samuel Cosmi

Chargers LB Kenneth Murray vs. Washington RB Antonio Gibson

Chargers S Derwin James vs. Washington TE Logan Thomas

Chargers CB Asante Samuel Jr. vs. Washington rookie WR Dyami Brown