4 key matchups to watch as Bears face Rams in Week 1

The Chicago Bears are gearing up for their Week 1 opener against the Los Angeles Rams in prime-time, where there are a slew of matchups that will go a long way in determining whether the Bears can pull off an upset of the heavily-favored Rams on Sunday Night Football.

While there are questions on the offensive side of the ball, there are some pretty important matchups that will dictate just how long of a night it’ll be for quarterback Andy Dalton. The Bears defense really needs to step up against this Rams offense now sporting quarterback Matthew Stafford, a familiar foe for this defense.

Here are four matchups to watch as the Bears head into their Week 1 game against the Rams.

Rams DT Aaron Donald vs. Bears interior offensive line

Aaron Donald is arguably the best defensive player in the NFL, and he's an absolute game wrecker every time he takes the field. So the Bears offensive line, which has been looking for continuity, is going to have their hands full with Donald. Luckily, the strength of Chicago's O-line is their interior linemen in guards Cody Whitehair and James Daniels and center Sam Mustipher. In the last two meetings, Donald had 2.5 sacks on Bears quarterbacks, including 2.0 in 2019. But his presence in the middle of that Rams defense makes him a threat on every play. The Bears aren't going to stop Donald. But if they can find a way to slow him down -- like they did back in 2018, where a then-rookie Daniels held his own and Donald had no sacks -- it'll go a long way in giving Chicago's offense an opportunity to stay in the game.

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey vs. Bears WR Allen Robinson

One of the biggest matchups in this game will feature Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson vs. Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey, a matchup that hasn't been favorable for Robinson in the past. Ramsey -- widely regarded as the best cornerback in the NFL -- has limited Robinson to just eight receptions for 85 yards and no touchdowns in their previous two matchups. Robinson's best performance came in last year's contest, when he had four catches for 70 yards. But Robinson is still one of the best receivers in the league, which should make for quite a battle between WR1 and CB1. While Ramsey will likely shadow Robinson for most of the night, he won't be lined up against him all night, as we're likely to get some Ramsey vs. Darnell Mooney looks, where Mooney will once again look to beat the best cornerback in the league -- let's just hope his quarterback can hit him deep this time.

Rams offensive line vs. Bears front seven

While there are questions in the secondary, the Bears still possess one of the most dominant front sevens in the NFL. And if Chicago stands any chance of winning this game, the front seven is going to need to step up against a Rams offensive line that's returning four starters from a year ago but has plenty of questions. In last year's matchup, the Rams offensive line held their own against the Bears' vaunted front, clearing the way for 160 rushing yards and were solid in pass protection, allowing just one sack, in the victory. The Bears defensive front needs a strong showing against the Rams, where all eyes will be on the edge rushers with Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn. Chicago's defensive line with Akiem Hicks, Eddie Goldman and Bilal Nichols provides plenty of confidence. But with Goldman's status up-in-the-air for Sunday (as he didn't practice Wednesday with a knee/ankle injury), we could see rookie Khyiris Tonga get his first starting action in his place.

Rams OLB Leonard Floyd vs. Bears RT Germain Ifedi

The Leonard Floyd in Los Angeles isn't the same Leonard Floyd from Chicago, as Floyd is coming off a career season with 10.5 sacks and 19 QB hits. Unfortunately for the Bears, Floyd has a favorable matchup against right tackle Germain Ifedi, who missed most of training camp with a hip flexor. In last year's matchup, Ifedi was at right guard with Bobby Massie still at right tackle. But Floyd feasted in that game with 2.0 sacks. Now, Floyd will get a chance to battle Ifedi coming off the edge. It's not exactly an encouraging matchup given Ifedi looked slow in his first live-game action in Chicago's preseason finale, which means Floyd could be in for a big game and Andy Dalton in for a long night.

