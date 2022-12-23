4 key matchups for Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16

Can the Carolina Panthers stave off a short turnaround and a hot Detroit Lions team to make their push to an NFC South crown?

Here are four matchups that’ll be key in making that possible in Week 16.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold vs. Panthers OC Ben McAdoo

While Darnold has at least seemed to improve as his starts have gone on, McAdoo remains scared of his quarterback going haywire. This feeling became much more evident last week, when the Panthers played conservatively through the air despite being completely stuffed on the ground by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

McAdoo will need to trust his quarterback’s improved play this week, especially if the potent Lions offense begins clicking. And if the Panthers cannot open up the playbook and try to stick around in a possible shootout, Darnold and McAdoo might have to kiss their playoff chances (and tenures in Carolina) goodbye.

Panthers DL vs. Lions RBs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift

The Panthers got beat by their own ground-and-pound style of play last week, as the Steelers bullied an often stout defense all afternoon long. So you bet the Lions will come prepared with their talented rushing duo.

Detroit has one of the best running back tandems in the league—with a thunder-and-lightning style of play not dissimilar from what Carolina had in DeAngelo Williams and Jonathan Stewart. Williams has 14 touchdowns on the season and is a true between-the-tackles type of runner, where Swift compliments him as the explosive threat who can take any touch to the house.

The Panthers will need to tighten up their defensive front if they want to have any hope of winning this game.

Panthers HC Steve Wilks vs. Lions HC Dan Campbell

2022 has been an interesting ride for these two similar-styled coaches, with both needing to save a sinking season for entirely separate reasons.

Wilks, of course, took over for Matt Rhule—who left the Panthers at a 1-4 record. Campbell had some very unfortunate luck early in the season, where his Lions were a couple of bounces away from hitting a hot start. But, like Carolina, they had to dig out of a hole.

Now, these two men will meet with decent (and once improbable) shots at the playoffs. So, who will be able to get even more out of their guys—the stoic Wilks or the fiery Campbell?

Panthers OT Taylor Moton vs Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson

It turns out the Lions, in a draft full of defensive line talent, might’ve gotten the best prospect of the bunch.

Hutchinson currently leads all rookies with 7.0 sacks and is a large part of why the Detroit defense has rebounded as of late. He has been able to play with a fierce consistency and has continuously disrupted opposing offenses.

Moton, while not having his greatest year, will be tasked with helping stop the No. 2 overall pick in his tracks. He should get Hutchinson for most of the game and will be responsible for ensuring the unrelenting rookie can’t get home for an eight time this season.

