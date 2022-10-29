4 key matchups for Panthers vs. Falcons in Week 8

A win for either the Carolina Panthers or the Atlanta Falcons, in what is somehow the most important game of the season thus far, will result in a claim atop the NFC South. Both Steve Wilks and Arthur Smith are looking to establish themselves as coaches in the new-look division, and this could be a big first step.

Here are four key matchups those man and these teams will look to win on Sunday.

Panthers RB D'Onta Foreman vs. Falcons DT Grady Jarrett

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

When All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey was traded away to the San Francisco 49ers last week, many thought it was a signaling of a tank—especially in the run game. D’Onta Foreman, however, has proven that narrative false—as he’s quickly embraced the role of lead dog in this new backfield.

Foreman dominated the ground last week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers—turning 15 carries into a game-high 118 yards, including a huge breakaway 60-yard run in the fourth quarter to help seal the game. He is a big, bruising back that can punish defenders—ones who must make business decisions when they see him running downhill. With Chuba Hubbard out for this game, Foreman will be given the vast majority of the workload.

If the Falcons want to contain this new run game and its big, dominant running back, they will need Jarrett—one of the premier interior defenders in the league—to spearhead the effort and crack Carolina’s front.

Panthers WR DJ Moore vs. Falcons CB Darren Hall

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback A.J. Terrell, arguably Atlanta’s best defensive player, will miss Sunday’s game with a hamstring injury. This, in turn, is quite the news for Carolina’s best offensive player—Moore.

Moore exploded last week in a connection with quarterback PJ Walker (PJ, DJ, A.J.—it’s a lot), as he finished with a season-high 69 yards and a key touchdown. He was Walker’s favorite target during their matchup with the Buccaneers and will likely be so again as he looks to expose a favorable matchup against a Falcons defense lacking depth at the cornerback position.

Story continues

Panthers DT Derrick Brown vs. Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Brown has had an emergent season—one that could very well earn him All-Pro status. Along with this breakout campaign has come some of the best run defense in the league for Carolina, as they tout the fourth-most efficient unit in that department thanks to their 320-pound anchor.

In Week 8, Brown gets to face an emerging threat for the Falcons in Allgeier—who, in the last two weeks, has toted the rock 31 times in run-heavy identity for Atlanta. While the running game has not been the most efficient for them, it is clear that the Falcons want to establish and control the game through their running attack, and Allgeier is the current face of that.

If Brown can continue his dominance, he should not have much issue shutting down what has been a middle-tier run game. If the Panthers can force the Falcons to rely on their passing game, they will put themselves in a favorable position in this one.

Panthers TE Shaq Thompson vs. Falcons TE Kyle Pitts

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

While Pitts has not had a great start to 2022, he is still a very real threat for Atlanta—and one that must be accounted for on every single play. If Pitts is not left in check, he can be a true game wrecker—as he has shown multiple times throughout his short career.

A majority of the responsibility of covering and accounting for Pitts could fall on Thompson. Tight ends have not seen a ton of success since Shaq has been on the team, as his unique athleticism and understanding of how to control a defense limits any normal amount of exploitability a team could could fall victim to.

If the Panthers manage to limit the Falcons’ run game, they will be forced to throw it, and Pitts—along with rookie receiver Drake London—will have to be a part of that. If Thompson can keep track of and hold down the ultra talented tight end, Atlanta will become very limited in what they can do.

[listicle id=661083]

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire