4 key matchups for Panthers vs. Steelers in Week 15

The Carolina Panthers head into their Week 15 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers coming off big back-to-back wins. So, can they keep it running for a shot at the postseason?

Well, to keep that streak alive, here are four matchups that’ll be key in making it all happen.

Panthers QB Sam Darnold vs. Steelers LB T.J. Watt

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Watt, who missed seven games earlier this season, is still settling in from his return off a pectoral injury. And although the reigning Defensive Player of the Year has lacked in pure numbers since coming back—as he’s recorded just a sack and a half over five outings—it would be foolish not to account for one of the best players in the league.

For Darnold, it will be imperative that he does not get jittery from the inevitable pressure he will face from Watt. The fifth-year quarterback has been good at managing the game since his return to the starting gig, but has not been asked to do much.

That might change against a stout front seven, one that’s prepared for a heavy dose of that Carolina run game. If Darnold can sit in the pocket and deliver throws under pressure while avoiding mistakes, he has a good chance at taking advantage of a mediocre Pittsburgh secondary.

Panthers WR Laviska Shenault Jr. vs. Steelers FS Minkah Fitzpatrick

AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

While Shenault Jr. has not put up amazing numbers this season, he has had some big moments in some big wins. (Sorry, New Orleans and Atlanta.)

The former second-rounder is used in a lot of gadget positions and screens to try and get the most out of his unique athletic skills. And to this point, he is averaging 9.1 yards a touch.

Checking on Shenault Jr. down the field and trying to prevent the big play will be the All-Pro safety in Fitzpatrick. He will likely be keyed in wherever the wideout is lined up and will be the last line of defense should he see the ball.

If he shakes off the questionable tab and is in uniform on Sunday, Shenault Jr. will have to avoid the physical safety to create that desired spark that may be needed.

Panthers DE Brian Burns vs. Steelers LT Dan Moore Jr.

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

With rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett listed as doubtful for the contest, Pittsburgh will now likely turn to Mitchell Trubisky or Mason Rudolph. And whoever is ultimately under center, they’ll have plenty of attention turned to their blindside.

There will be Burns, who is having a career year with 10.5 sacks, 18 quarterback hits and 13 tackles for a loss. With one of the speediest first steps in the league, Burns will undoubtedly create havoc—something Moore Jr. will have the honor of dealing with.

Panthers DT Derrick Brown vs. Steelers RB Najee Harris

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Like Pittsburgh must do on defense, Carolina’s will have to key in on their opposition’s backfield—especially given their cloudy quarterback situation. This will be no easy task given the talent that Harris has, even though his numbers may not show it in 2022.

If Harris is not accounted for on every snap, his speed and physicality can quickly overwhelm a defense, particularly if he reaches the second and third levels.

Making sure Harris does not find those spots will rest on the broad shoulders of Brown, who is in the midst of a serious breakout campaign. Although all his numbers do not jump off the screen, his play certainly jumps off the film—as he’s routinely commanded and beaten double teams in shutting lanes down.

If Brown can continue his dominant presence in the trenches and take advantage of a middling offensive line, he should be able to shut down Harris’ chances at breaking this game open.

