4 key backup positions to upgrade for the Steelers

Much of the focus this offseason on the Pittsburgh Steelers roster is going to focus on the starters. But as we see every season, an NFL season is a war of attrition and having viable backups is just as important as the quality of starter. Here are four positions where the Steelers can upgrade the backup spots and help this roster the most.

Running back

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

If the Steelers want to get the most out of running back Najee Harris, he needs help. Pittsburgh cannot just pile up the carries on the young back or he’ll never make it to being an old back. The backups on the roster cannot be counted on and the Steelers need to add an element of speed to the backfield.

Wide receiver

Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

There’s a real possibility that three of the Steelers top five wide receivers from last season won’t be on the team. Don’t be fooled just because Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool are returning that the wide receiver position is in good hands. Pittsburgh needs to add in a deep threat as well as a true slot receiver to round out the depth chart.

Defensive tackle

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

When Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu went down, the Steelers defensive line depth was exposed. It led to a season when the team couldn’t stop the run at all. Even if Alualu and Tuitt come back, Pittsburgh must do more to add big bodies up front to create a more stable rotation.

Inside linebacker

Karl Roser / Pittsburgh Steelers

Despite the fact the Steelers have invested heavily in guys like Devin Bush and Joe Schobert, more help is needed at inside linebacker. Unless Pittsburgh feels like Buddy Johnson, Marcus Allen and/or Ulysees Gilbert is the answer, the Steelers need to find a veteran thumper to help stuff the run.

1

1