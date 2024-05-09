4 Jimmies golfers earn GPAC honors

May 8—JAMESTOWN — Four University of Jamestown golfers earned honors with end-of-the season GPAC awards.

Jackson Worner and Max Noffsinger were named to the All-Conference first team, while Gehrig Geiss was named an honorable mention. Isabella Crafford was named to the All-Conference first team.

This year, Worner had two first-place finishes and his lowest score of the season came at the VCSU Invitational, where he finished five-under-par. Noffsinger finished eighth in the GPAC Championships, shooting nine-over-par. His lowest score of the season was two over par at the VCSU Invitational. Geiss also had his lowest score of the season at the same event, finishing at one over par.

Crafford's best performance of the season was during the Yellow Jacket Invite from Oct. 16-17, where she shot 14 over par. The South African also got one win this season, finishing at 22 over par at the UJ Fall Invite on Sept. 12.