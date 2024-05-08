4 Jimmie softball players receive GPAC awards

May 7—JAMESTOWN — Four University of Jamestown softball players earned GPAC postseason conference awards.

The Jimmies' Samarah Martinez and Trinity Gregg were named to the first team, Abby Blair was named to the second team, and Gentrey Turin was named an honorable mention. All four players hit above .300 this season.

This season, Martinez hit .333 with four home runs and 37 RBIs. During her sophomore season, Gregg hit .373 with 53 hits, eight triples, one home run, 18 RBIs and 13 stolen bases. Blair wrapped up her second season with a .397 average, with one home run and 10 RBIs. Blair also pitched going 10-8 with a 2.01 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

In her senior season, Turin hit .324 with nine doubles, 18 RBIs, 15 walks and five stolen bases.

The Jimimes finished the 2023-24 season with a 30-16 overall record and a 13-9 record in the GPAC.