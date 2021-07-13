4 Jets poised for bounce-back seasons in 2021

The 2020 season was a down year for almost everyone associated with the Jets.

With a losing streak that lasted from September to December and the turmoil that surrounded Adam Gase’s final year as head coach, One Jets Drive was a place not many wanted to be last season. That is no longer the case with Robert Saleh in town. New York once again has hope for the future as its new head coach embarks on his first season with the team. That hope goes beyond the fanbase, as some players on the Jets were in need of a fresh start more than others.

Between free agent signings who desperately needed a change of scenery and holdovers from last year’s team, New York features multiple players poised to bounce back from disappointing 2020 campaigns. There is no guarantee Saleh can work his magic on every player currently residing in Florham Park, but these four have the best chance of returning to form under his watch.

Jamison Crowder

AP Photo/Ashley Landis

Crowder was hampered by injuries throughout 2020, missing four games and starting just seven of the 12 he was healthy enough to suit up for. The 28-year-old was productive when on the field, though, and could be slated for a return to his 2019 self in New York's new offense. Crowder is a perfect fit in Mike LaFleur's west coast scheme with his smooth short and intermediate route-running skills. The shifty slot receiver was a reliable safety blanket for Sam Darnold when healthy and he should provide Zach Wilson with the same sort of comfort as a rookie.

Connor McGovern

AP Photo/Zach Bolinger

The Jets signed McGovern to bolster the interior of their offensive line last offseason, but the veteran failed to bring much to the table in his first year with the team. That could change in 2021, as McGovern will get a chance to redeem himself working under a new coaching staff. New York's new zone-blocking scheme could also work in the 28-year-old's favor, as it plays a bit more to his strengths as a center.

Story continues

Jarrad Davis

AP Photo/Kathy Willens

Davis spent his last few years with the Lions as a square peg doing everything in his power to fit into a round hole. He was never much of a fit in Matt Patricia's defensive scheme and, for the most part, struggled to produce as a result. With the Jets, Davis returns to a 4-3 defense and his familiar strong-side linebacker role. Davis was one of the better young linebackers in football playing on the strong side early in his tenure with Detroit and dominated at the position throughout his career at the University of Florida. This could be the year Davis proves he still has a lot of good football left in him. In fact, it is likely he accomplishes that now that he is back at his natural position.

Lamarcus Joyner

AP Photo/Isaac Brekken

Joyner found himself playing out of position more often than not in his two years with the Raiders, as Las Vegas used him almost exclusively in the box and as a linebacker in certain personnel packages. Joyner will still play near the line of scrimmage with the Jets, but he won't be asked to fill the shoes of a linebacker in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich's scheme. Joyner will line up as New York's starting strong safety, a position he played at a high level when he was with the Rams. Joyner's arrival in the Big Apple gives the Jets a formidable safety duo entering 2021. Expect the veteran to perform more like the player he was with the Rams than the one he was with the Raiders.

1

1