4 Jets the Colts must game plan for in Week 9

The Indianapolis Colts (3-5) have their first prime-time game at Lucas Oil Stadium since 2017, hosting the New York Jets (2-5) in a Thursday night matchup.

The Colts are coming off a tough loss at home to the Tennessee Titans, while the Jets are flying high after a huge win against the Bengals.

The Jets have a young roster that is well-coached and can be a matchup problem at times. Here are four Jets Frank Reich and company must game plan for in Week 9:

RB Michael Carter

The rookie had a breakout game against Cincinnati last week, finishing with 77 rushing yards and a touchdown. He also showed his dual-threat ability, catching nine passes for 95 yards as well. Darius Leonard and Bobby Okereke will have to follow Carter out of the backfield and limit his involvement in this game. Shutting down the Jets run game will be huge for the Colts defense.

LB C.J. Mosley

Mosley has struggled to stay on the field during the past two seasons but is making his presence known in 2021. He leads the team in tackles with 55, adding a forced fumble and a sack to his resume this season. Mosley is a guy that can line up anywhere on the field. As an edge rusher, his quickness allows him to get to opposing quarterbacks. Look for Eric Fisher and Braden Smith to contain Mosley on Thursday night.

QB Mike White

If you told me three weeks ago Mike White would be a threat in this game, I would have said, “who?” White started his first NFL game Sunday and earned himself AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, finishing with 405 yards and three touchdowns. Getting after White was something the Bengals struggled to do. Kwity Paye and Deforest Buckner will have to get in the backfield early and often to throw White off his rhythm and force turnovers.

DT Quinnen Williams

As one of the best young defensive linemen in the league, Williams is starting to come into his own in his third year. He has 24 tackles on the year so far, adding 4.5 sacks. His size and strength allow him to fill holes in the run game and disrupt pass blocking assignments as well. If the Colts want Jonathan Taylor to have a big game, Williams is the guy to game plan for. It will be a battle in the trenches between Williams and Quenton Nelson when these two teams take the field.

