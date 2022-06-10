4 Jets bounce-back candidates for 2022

The hope for the New York Jets moving forward has much to do with a youth movement. If the team can get some promising signs there, feelings in New York will be much more upbeat next year.

Some bouncing back could help, too.

Here are four Jets bounce-back candidates for 2022:

WR Corey Davis

(Bill Kostroun-AP)

Davis only appeared in nine games for New York last season, his first with the Jets after signing in free agency. That caused him to only put up 34 catches, 492 yards and four touchdowns.

That expectations were much higher for Davis. The wideout has admitted he’s feeling much better physically and mentally heading into 2022, so a bounce back could be on the horizon.

The addition of first-round rookie Garrett Wilson might also take pressure off of Davis.

DE Carl Lawson

New York head coach Robert Saleh said Lawson is “ready to roll” in 2022 after he missed last season due to an Achilles injury.

Maybe it seems harsh to put Lawson in “bounce back” territory because his 2021 was ruined due to injury. But the best ability is availability. Hopefully Lawson can show that will be the case for him next year.

LB CJ Mosely

(Steve Luciano-AP)

The Jets are really banking on Mosley improving against the run. Pro Football Focus graded Mosley a 38.5 overall mark against the run in 2021, which helped attribute to New York’s 29th ranked defense in that department.

Mosley just has to get better for the Jets, especially since Foley Fatukasi departed. Hopefully other additions along the defensive line can help Mosley & Co.

It’s almost a case of… the only way the Jets can go is up.

OL Mekhi Becton

New York Jets offensive tackle Mekhi Becton . (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Becton tried to put a rough training camp behind him in 2022, but a knee injury ended his year after one game. Similar to Lawson, keeping healthy is a good start to Becton’s bounce back–but he has to show he can get back to the 74.3 overall PFF grade he notched as a rookie.

