4 Houston Texans who were named Pro Bowl alternates

Even though the Houston Texans are 1-12-1, factually worse than they were entering Week 16 a year ago with a 3-11 record, they are doing better in another area.

Houston had a player named to the Pro Bowl in left tackle Laremy Tunsil. It marks the first time since 2020 that the Texans had a player make the AFC roster.

The Texans also had four players who were named Pro Bowl alternates. If the AFC has players who don’t want to take part in the Pro Bowl games, these Texans could be called upon to take their place — and then the “alternate” part is dropped and the term “Pro Bowler” becomes official.

DE Jerry Hughes

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Hughes has produced 28 combined tackles, nine tackles for loss, nine quarterback hits, 8.0 sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup, and an interception through 14 games, 13 of which he has started.

The AFC defensive ends who made the team were the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, the Cleveland Browns’ Myles Garrett, and the Cincinnati Bengals’ Trey Hendrickson.

RB Dameon Pierce

(AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

The rookie generated 220 carries for 939 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 30 passes for 165 yards and a touchdown through 13 games, all of which he started.

Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs were named to the AFC roster for the Pro Bowl.

K Ka'imi Fairbairn

(Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Fairbairn has connected on 25 of his 27 field goals and has yet to miss an extra point out of 20 attempts.

The Baltimore Ravens’ Justin Tucker was named as the AFC’s kicker.

P Cam Johnston

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Johnston is tied for ninth in the NFL with a 48.8 yards per punt average. With four touchbacks on 73 punts, his 5.5% touchback percentage is the 11th-lowest in the NFL.

Tommy Townsend of the Kansas City Chiefs was named the AFC’s punter.

