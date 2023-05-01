4 in-house free agents we want to see the Steelers bring back

Now is the time when the Pittsburgh Steelers and all 32 NFL franchises can start signing free agents without the worry about if the contract counts against the compensatory draft pick formula. The Steelers have a lot of guys sitting out there and here are the four we want to see back.

LB Myles Jack

The main reason the Steelers released Myles Jack was to save salary cap. If the Steelers could bring Jack back without overpaying for him, he’d be a great addition.

S Karl Joseph

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

We like the potential of Karl Joseph and would love to see him back competing for a spot on the safety depth chart. He’s a former first-round pick at a position of need.

RB Benny Snell Jr.

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

Pittsburgh didn’t address the running back position at all in the draft which could mean the team plans to bring Benny Snell back. He’s a safe option who knows the offense.

QB Mason Rudolph

(AP Photo/Don Wright)

There’s been no free-agent interest in Mason Rudolph so his best bet is to come back to Pittsburgh where he fits best and can do the most good. He has experience in the system and would easily be the best option to be the No. 3 quarterback this season.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire