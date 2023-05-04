4 horse deaths ahead of Kentucky Derby
Churchill Downs says it's working with regulators to investigate a series of horse deaths just days before the Kentucky Derby. ABC’s Andrea Fujii reports.
The causes of death for two horses remains a mystery. Their trainer has a horse slated to run in Saturday's Kentucky Derby.
Everything you need to know to watch or stream the 2023 Kentucky Derby.
Boston countered Embiid's interior defense with 51 3-point attempts.
“Obviously, it's not the team that we've put together,” Cashman said of the Yankees' rough start to 2023. “We've had a lot of injuries.”
The world's top 10 athlete earners collectively cracked $1.11 billion in the last year.
Bosa will play for his third different defensive coordinator in five years with the 49ers. He's not worried about it affecting his game.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein rank their top eight NFL storylines to watch as we head into the offseason. The duo kick things off by looking at the Green Bay Packers and if QB Jordan Love can show he has what it takes to be the new franchise QB in 2023. Next, they evaluate the quarterback situation with the Tennessee Titans, who now have a QB competition in Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and 2023 second-round pick Will Levis. At the sixth spot is Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns. Can Watson significantly step up his play from last season to earn his fully guaranteed contract? At number five are the incoming mega-contracts for the Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert and the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow. Both will look to be the highest-paid player in NFL history, but it's a stalemate as to who will be paid first, especially given the history with the two teams and their ownership. In the fourth spot, Charles and Jori discuss the precarious quarterback situation with the San Francisco 49ers. Brock Purdy is just starting to return from a serious elbow injury, Trey Lance has reportedly lost favor with the organization and Sam Darnold is looking to come in and revitalize his career. The 49ers have a roster ready to contend for another Super Bowl if they can work it out at QB. The number three storyline is whether or not Miami Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa can stay healthy after suffering multiple concussions in his young career. At number two, New York Jets QB Aaron Rodgers is already reportedly skipping some of the Jets offseason programs. Is it a concern that Rodgers doesn't seem to be 100% bought in on reshaping a losing culture in New York? The top spot goes to the new rookie QBs, as it'll be fascinating to watch which young QBs (Bryce Young, CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Stetson Bennett) will start week one.
The WNBA is unique among major basketball leagues with its May-September schedule.
“There’s a part of me that hasn’t been the same.”
Despite being No. 6 in the UFC's pound-for-pound rankings, bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is often underestimated.
Messi might soon join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi league.
Ben Bryant was one of the most-experienced quarterbacks available in the transfer market.
What LAFC is doing isn’t just a casual success story or lucky moment. This is historic.
The Eagles got good draft grades, and oddsmakers took note.
After sharing some big-picture trade tips last week, Fred Zinkie returns to highlight which players to deal for and which to send packing.
Whether you're going running back in Round 1 or leaning toward ZeroRB, our fantasy rankings can help. Check out how the running backs stack up for 2023.
No driver has won consecutive races at Kansas since Denny Hamlin in 2019 and 2020.
Cobb and Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field together at the end of the 2022 season, and they'll walk on the field at MetLife Stadium together to start the 2023 season.
The post draw and early odds for the 149th Kentucky Derby are now live.
The Lakers nearly blew a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter on Tuesday night in San Francisco.