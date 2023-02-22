4 HBCU Combine standouts for Chiefs to consider

The second annual HBCU Combine took place in New Orleans at the Saints team facilities on Monday. The best of the best in student-athletes from Historically Black Colleges and Universities had a chance to workout in front of NFL scouts and meet with decision-makers ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Those players will now turn their attention to practice for the upcoming HBCU Legacy Bowl on Saturday, but who were some of the standouts? Here’s a quick look at four of the players that had good days on Monday, and who could also be fits with the Kansas City Chiefs:

Florida A&M WR Xavier Smith

Chasity Maynard/Tallahassee Democrat

Smith’s athletic ability was on full display at the HBCU Combine, after impressing in his final season with the Rattlers. He caught 87 receptions for 1,021 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns in 2022, showcasing blazing speed and exceptional route-running ability.

Smith weighed in at a diminutive 5-9 and 175 pounds, but he emerged as one of the stars of the HBCU Combine on Monday after posting an unofficial 40-yard dash time of 4.38s. Some scouts reportedly clocked him with an even quicker time than that. With a speedster like Mecole Hardman expected to become an unrestricted free agent, the Chiefs could be in the market for this type of skillset.

Lane DE Andrew Farmer II

Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Listed at 6-3 and 254 pounds, Farmer had one of the more impressive performances by the numbers at the HBCU Combine. He ran a 4.72s 40-yard dash, recorded a 38-inch vertical leap and a 118-inch broad jump according to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo. At the Hula Bowl, Melo also reported that the Chiefs had spoken to Farmer.

.@LaneAthletics Andrew Farmer had a really good showing at the HBCU Combine. Farmer ran a 4.72, 38-inch Vert, 9-10 broad, and has spoken with 14 teams, per source. Patriots, Chargers, Browns, Commanders, Lions, Panthers, NYG, Titans, Bears, Raiders, Jags, Steelers and Falcons. https://t.co/Jgxidxm5dJ — Justin M (@JustinM_NFL) February 21, 2023

During one of his on-field drills — Farmer struggled to get his hips flipped and turn upfield. In others, he looked quite explosive and fluid in his movements.

Story continues

DE Andrew Farmer II out of Lane College going through drills with a ton of motivation from DL coach Chuck Smith 📈 @AndrewFarmerII pic.twitter.com/4m02pKFFDx — HBCU LEGACY BOWL (@HBCULegacyBowl) February 20, 2023

Farmer’s production alone over the past two seasons warrants interest. Look for the Chiefs to potentially bring him to Kansas City on a top-30 visit ahead of the 2023 NFL draft.

Fort Valley State RB Emanuel Wilson

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser

After drawing rave reviews at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, Wilson followed things up with a solid performance at the HBCU Combine. In the past two seasons at Fort Valley State, Wilson has racked up 331 total carries for over 2,000 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. He added 31 receptions for 278 yards and two scores as well.

Listed at 5-10 and 229 pounds, Wilson has the ideal size to hold up in the NFL game. He runs a physical between the tackles and it was hard for SIAC defenders to bring him down on first contact.

At the HBCU Combine, he continued to show that physicality in workouts and on-field drills. I was told that scouts were most impressed with his catching, which was also something that stood out during the practice week for the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Tennessee State WR Jeremiah "J.J." Holloman

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

A former teammate of Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman at Georgia, Holloman was a standout with the Bulldogs in 2018. He appeared in all 14 games and made five starts, recording 24 catches for 418 yards, and five touchdowns.

Holloman was slated to be the top receiver at UGA after Hardman left for the NFL, but he was dismissed from the program for an alleged assault. He’d transfer to FIU where he’d sit out the 2019 season due to eligibility rules. He’d play in a COVID-shortened 2020 season with FIU before transferring again to Tennessee State. Last year for the Tigers, the 6-foot-2, 220-pound receiver hauled in 33 passes for 353 yards and just one touchdown.

At the HBCU Combine, I’m told that Holloman looked the part of an NFL receiver. He caught everything thrown his way during the offensive workouts and his performance in on-field drills was said to be right at the top of the group.

Story originally appeared on Chiefs Wire