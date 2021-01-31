4 goals Texans must accomplish if they trade QB Deshaun Watson

The situation with the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson is a tragedy and a travesty.

It has taken galactic level inanity from Cal McNair and the front office to push the relationship with Watson to the point a trade is even possible.

A year ago in the wake of the DeAndre Hopkins disaster, it was underscored that the only thing that mattered was Watson. All sins were forgivable if the franchise quarterback was present and plugged in.

However, some how, some way, this is where Texans fans sit today. Watson is very, very unhappy. His trade demands are public and he has removed all Houston and Texans references from his social media.

Meanwhile, the Texans front office are also preparing to stand their ground. General manager Nick Caserio said on Jan. 29 the club has “zero interest” in trading the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. New coach David Culley also said he took the job knowing that Watson would be his man under center.

Another person who isn’t going anywhere is Jack Easterby, and it doesn’t take James Bond 007 “sources” to know this. Look at his job title: executive vice president of football operations. McNair said two days after the firing of Bill O’Brien last October that Easterby would revert back to football ops when a new full-time general manager was hired. And he did, just as McNair said.

Things are set to get a lot worse for Houston before they can get better. If the Texans trade Watson and embark on a Year of Hell, here are four goals the organization must accomplish during this difficult stretch.

1. Assemble excessive draft capital

If the Texans move on from Watson, they will immediately have some of the best odds for the 2022 No. 1 overall pick. The team has talent deficiencies on both sides of the ball, especially the defense, and any hopes for a quick rebound were contingent on generational quarterback play. The best way to improve an NFL roster, as seen by the once "tanking" Miami Dolphins, is to accumulate cheap young talent through the draft. On Jan. 30, the Detroit Lions were able to acquire Jared Goff, two first-round picks (2022, 2023), and a 2021 third-rounder for Matthew Stafford. That is an absolute haul for a quarterback that is not only significantly older than Watson, but additionally less talented. There’s an argument to be made that Stafford’s price was driven up in this situation by the willingness of Detroit to absorb Goff’s contract. However, Goff is not a negative asset. He represents an above average NFL starter that can be let go of following the 2021 season. Think of a more expensive Alex Smith for a team that doesn’t care about winning this following season. With that in mind, the floor for draft compensation Houston should expect is three first-round picks. This is most that most of the league can offer and, other than the New York Jets, Lions, or Dolphins, the trade would have to be executed on draft day. The Texans could also reasonably expect at least two day 2 selections in addition to the first-rounders. If you want to accelerate the rebuild, acquiring multiple top-60 selections for April’s draft is a great place to start.

2. Find a QB of the future

2. Find a QB of the future

If Watson walks out the door, Houston immediately sees its greatest strength go to its greatest weakness and the team will be well aware of this. Finding the next quarterback of the future will be priority No. 1. This could happen in one of several ways. The Texans could try to acquire a young quarterback who is struggling in their current situation. This could look like Sam Darnold from New York or Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. (No, Panthers fans, nobody wants your Teddy Bridgewater contract.) Letting a young guy take the wheel for a season gives the Texans time to evaluate that player and then either move forward with them or draft a young stud early in the 2022 draft. The other option is drafting a QB this year with the first-rounder acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade. New York, Miami, Atlanta, and Carolina all seemingly have high enough picks to allow Houston to pick a new signal caller. This option would be highly contingent on who the team likes between Trey Lance, Justin Fields, and Zach Wilson. Of course, all of the strange factors and coincidences that led to Watson's exit could be in play with those three quarterbacks. Things are ugly in replacing Watson and it will be a difficult challenge for whoever the Texans choose to lead them forward. However, this is certainly the second-most important thing to think about in a Watson trade.

3. Boost the roster

Players would certainly need to be involved in any Watson trade. This is not only important for compensation purposes but also a huge step in the Texans becoming competitive again. They need defensive starters — more than one. Landing two starting-level players, ideally both on the defensive side of the ball, would certainly help to soften the blow of losing Watson. Offensive players would not be a poor return, however they do not represents the same level of need as the defense. Guys like Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard ,and Brandin Cooks ensure a somewhat competent offensive cast around whoever the next signal caller is. Once J.J. Watt is gone, the defense has no promising players outside of safety Justin Reid and inside linebacker Zach Cunningham. Landing players, especially in the defensive backfield or defensive line, will be a high priority once the discussion moves beyond just draft compensation.

4. Dump bad contracts (optional)

4. Dump bad contracts (optional)

The Texans are currently in Salary Cap Hell at $17.9 million. Their sins will pile on after the Watson trade due to the accumulation of dead money. Watt moving on will certainly help this situation, but the fact remains that former coach and general manager Bill O’Brien signed some average players to big contracts. Managing to salary dump players like outside linebacker Whitney Mercilius, receiver Randall Cobb, or safety Eric Murray in any Watson deal could be a huge help in improving the team and clearing the books. This is the point that is least likely to happen, however for a team that can’t offer the level of draft capital like a Miami or New York this is a great option to incentivize a deal.