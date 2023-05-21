4 Giants players who could lose their job to rookies in 2023

The New York Giants are a young team that is just getting younger. They do have some veterans they still rely on to get the job done but it’s only a matter of time before those vets are moved out in favor of some younger players.

Here are four veterans (or non-rookies) who could be challenged this season by rookies on the depth chart.

OL J.C. Hassenauer

Veteran J.C. Hassenauer was signed this offseason and although he was never a shoo-in to start for the team, the Giants lacked a true center. He was set to compete with Ben Bredeson for the job and likely would have won it out of training camp.

None of that matters now, however.

The Giants selected John Michael Schmitz in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft and it would be a legitimate shock if he’s not starting on Day 1. He was arguably the most complete center in the draft and has all the makings of a long-term anchor in the middle of the line.

Hassenauer will still be given an opportunity to compete but is likely to end up a reserve or even on the roster bubble.

CB Aaron Robinson

The drafting of cornerback Deonte Banks has reset the Giants’ secondary. Adoree’ Jackson is set at one corner and Banks has the inside track on the other outside spot.

That’s not good news for Robinson, an oft-injured former third-round pick who the Giants basically just drafted over with Banks. He will be in the mix for a backup role and could even find himself on the roster bubble if he cannot re-establish himself in training camp.

WR Darius Slayton

The Giants re-signed Slayton this offseason most likely because a) he knows the offense and b) he’s Daniel Jones’ favorite receiver. His big drop against Minnesota in the playoffs last year could have killed the Giants, but it didn’t. They forgave him for that but that doesn’t mean he will be penciled in as a starter.

Rookie Jalin Hyatt and Isaiah Hodgins look like two players the Giants will want to have on the field a lot. Tight end Darren Waller could be lining up in the slot more often and that will leave fewer snaps for Slayton.

The Giants will also have a healthy Wan’Dale Robinson and Sterling Shepard on the roster, so Slayton will have a lot of competition this summer. Let’s not forget another rookie, Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who could end up being a “find.”

RB Matt Breida

Assuming the Saquon Barkley situation gets resolved this summer, the Giants will have a fairly deep backfield. Breida comes back as the No. 2 behind Barkley but he will be challenged by rookie Eric Gray.

Breida is a valuable cog in the Giants’ offense as he can do a little bit of everything, but if Gray can provide that, too, the Giants might jump him up the depth chart this year.

