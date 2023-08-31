4 Giants named to ESPN’s Top 100 Players of 2023 list

Earlier this month, players from around the league voted on the NFL’s Top 100 Players of 2023. Two New York Giants made the cut — running back Saquon Barkley and nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

ESPN recently took on the task of creating their own list of the top 100 players in 2023 and used a panel of several dozen “NFL experts.” This time around, four Giants made the cut.

First up was linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux, who checked in at No. 89 overall.

His rookie season started slowly with an injury and he finished with 4.0 sacks. But the 2022 No. 5 pick still finished 16th among edge rushers with a 17.9% pass rush win rate. It’s easy to see the sack number jumping significantly with him in better shape and with more experience in his second season. — Jordan Raanan Signature stat: Thibodeaux was the first Giants rookie with multiple fumbles forced and recovered in a single season since Jason Pierre-Paul in 2010. What they are saying: “He has that drive to be great and it’s every single day the little details of the game that can make him great, he wants all of it. He wants to attack every single one of those areas.” — Giants outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins 2023 projection: 61 tackles, 7 sacks

Thibodeaux is almost guaranteed to take a significant leap forward in his development in 2023 but it’s still a surprise to see him appear on this list.

Next up is an obvious one: Left tackle Andrew Thomas at No. 56 overall.

His pass block win rate has jumped dramatically every season, from 81.0% as a rookie to 92.6% in 2022 when he earned second-team All-Pro honors. Thomas has become a lockdown left tackle who will be protecting Daniel Jones for years to come now that he’s under contract for the next seven seasons. — Jordan Raanan Signature stat: Thomas has a 78.8% run block win rate as a tackle since the start of 2020 — which is the seventh best in the NFL in that span. What they are saying: “He’s a tremendous player. He goes about it the right way. He works his tail off. He’s prepared, super smart, knows exactly what to do and then brings other guys along with him. So, he’s a huge part of this offense, huge part of this team.” — Jones

If we’re being honest, Thomas is ranked too low here.

Like Thomas, the next Giant to make the cut is also ranked entirely too low: Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence at No. 48 overall.

He was dominant last season after defensive line coach Andre Patterson and coordinator Wink Martindale decided to make him a nose tackle. Centers can’t guard him one-on-one. Hence the career high 7.5 sacks and his 28 quarterback hits (second among defensive linemen). The Giants signed him to a $90 million deal expecting even more in Year 2. — Jordan Raanan Signature stat: The Giants allowed 4.9 yards per rush with Lawrence on the field last season. They allowed 6.2 yards per rush with him off the field. What they are saying: “They have some studs on the inside. 97 is a premiere player and needs to probably get some more recognition for the ability that he has. Talking with our interior three, they think he’s one of the top guys in the league for sure. And he played really well for them.” — Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (last season) 2023 projection: 72 tackles, 6 sacks

47 players across the league are better than Sexy Dexy? That’s a hard sell.

The final Giant to make ESPN’s list is the most obvious choice: Running back Saquon Barkley at No. 39 overall.

Barkley was finally healthy last season, and he looks even better this summer. He also is motivated to produce while in search of a new contract. The bottom line is whenever he has been on the field in his career, he has produced. The Pro Bowler played 80.2% of the offensive snaps last season, most among running backs. — Jordan Raanan Signature stat: Since entering the league in 2018, Barkley is the only player to record multiple seasons with 1,300 rush yards, 50 receptions and 10 scrimmage touchdowns. What they are saying: “I mean, I think Christian McCaffrey is a great route runner, but I think Saquon might be the best. He’s got speed. He’s got shiftiness. His wiggle is really good. He’s just a dominant player.” — Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke 2023 projection: 1,006 rushing yards, 8 TDs (430 yards/2 TDs receiving)

Although the presence of Thibodeaux may be a bit of a surprise, it’s hard to argue against the other three Giants who appeared on this list. In fact, the better argument would be that all three were ranked too low.

No Giants ranked higher than No. 39? We don’t know about all of that.

