4 Giants among The Ringer’s top 100 free agents

After the best season in half of a decade (making the playoffs for the first time since 2016), the New York Giants will have a few big names hitting the free agency market.

The Ringer recently broke down their list of the top 100 and four Giants players made the cut.

Daniel Jones was the top-ranked among these players. He had a very efficient season in 2022.

Jones was ranked the third-best free agent by The Ringer as he finished his fourth NFL season with career highs in passing yards (3205), rushing yards (708), and rushing touchdowns (7). He was also 12th in the NFL in EPA per play and had the lowest interception percentage (1.1%) in the NFL.

Jones was an integral part of this season’s success and it will be imperative for New York to resign him if they can agree on the right price.

Saquon Barkley was next on the list at No. 17. He had a revival to his career in 2022 after two back-to-back injury-prone seasons. He finished with 1,650 scrimmage yards and 10 touchdowns as he often carried this team on his back.

Barkley is a fan favorite and a locker-room guy for Big Blue so it will be interesting to see if the Giants decide to pay him despite the low positional value.

Darius Slayton ranked 53rd on The Ringer’s list as he posted his third 700-yard receiving season in four seasons.

Slayton could be a solid third option on several teams and is a speedster that could help extend the field. At this point, the Giants have many moving parts in the receiver room with Sterling Shepard hitting free agency and Kenny Golladay to be released on March 15, so Slayton will be someone to keep an eye on for the Giants to re-sign.

The only defensive player that ranks on this list from New York is Julian Love at No. 74.

Love is a converted corner to safety who can play all over the field. He has appeared in 64 games over his four-year career logging 291 tackles, 18 passes defended, and five interceptions. In 2022, he had a career-high 124 tackles and two interceptions.

Love is an improving player that could help out as a starting or rotational defensive back for several teams. The Giants are thin at safety with only Xavier McKinney and Dane Belton as key members so re-signing Love will definitely be an avenue worth pursuing.

