4 Georgia football players named preseason top 50 NFL draft prospects

With the 2021 NFL draft behind us and no football to be played for another six weeks, we’re thinking about the 2022 NFL draft.

UGA set a school record with nine Bulldogs selected in the 2021 draft and may break that record next year.

The Bulldogs return a loaded roster for the upcoming season, and that’s reflected in PFF’s list of the top 50 NFL draft prospects for next year’s event. Georgia had four players make the cut.

See Georgia’s four players below:

No. 14: OLB Adam Anderson

Dec. 12, 2020; Columbia, Missouri; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Adam Anderson (19) and linebacker Channing Tindall (41) defend against the Missouri Tigers during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs outside linebacker Adam Anderson is entering his fourth season in Athens. Anderson came to the University of Georgia as a highly coveted five-star recruit out of Rome, Georgia. Anderson has played in all 38 games since coming to UGA and has recorded 36 tackles and 9 sacks. Last season, the 6-foot-5 linebacker had 6.5 sacks.

No. 23: ILB Nakobe Dean

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Desmond Ridder (9) throws on the run as Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) defends in the second quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

Nakobe Dean finished the 2020 college football season as Georgia’s leading tackler. Dean recorded 71 tackles and 1.5 sacks last season. Dean has great instincts and speed, but he missed Georgia’s spring practice in 2021 with a torn labrum. Dean underwent surgery for his labrum injury following the Peach Bowl in early January. Dean played the most snaps (76%) of any linebacker on Georgia’s roster last season. He is expected to return for the start of summer practice and the 2021 season. Dean’s presence is critical for Georgia’s defense.

No. 31: NT Jordan Davis

Dec. 1, 2018; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) acknowledges fans before the SEC championship game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is literally the biggest player who is returning to Athens for another season, and he’ll technically be a junior in 2021. He’s coming off his best game of the 2020 season as well: He recorded a sack, blocked a kick and had three tackles against Cincinnati in the Peach Bowl. Davis struggled with injury last season, though – he suffered an elbow injury and missed extended time.

No. 39: WR George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates his game-tying touchdown reception in the first quarter of the Chick-fil-a Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. The Bearcats led 14-10 at halftime.

Pickens is rehabbing a torn ACL and hopes to return this season, but even if he is unable to take the field in 2021, the junior receiver has shown he is one of the top pass catchers in the nation. Through two seasons, Pickens has 85 catches for 1,240 yards and 14 touchdowns.

