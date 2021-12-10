4 Georgia Bulldogs named to All-SEC freshman team

Four Georgia Bulldogs football players have made the 2021 All-SEC freshman team. Georgia tight end Brock Bowers has been named the SEC’s Freshman of the Year.

Texas A&M is the only schools with more players (five) on the All-SEC freshman team. It should be noted that the All-SEC freshman team includes redshirt freshman.

What Georgia players made the 2021 All-SEC freshman team?

Tight End Brock Bowers

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers is one of the top players in the country at his position. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Bulldogs tight end Brock Bowers tied the school record for receiving touchdowns in a season this year. Bowers has 47 receptions, 791 receiving yards, and 11 touchdowns this season. He will have a chance to break a few school records against Michigan.

Offensive tackle Broderick Jones

Zamir White of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts with Broderick Jones after a touchdown in the first half against the Arkansas Razorback. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Broderick Jones came to Georgia as a five-star offensive tackle prospect. He redshirted as a freshman. Jones battled injuries and only played in two games in 2020.

Broderick Jones has played in all 13 of Georgia’s games this season. Jones accumulated four starts due to Jamaree Salyer’s injuries this year. Jones likely has an NFL future.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Ladd McConkey (84) catches a touchdown pass against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Ladd McConkey was not highly recruited coming out of high school. The redshirt freshman only played on the scout team in 2020. McConkey has 30 total touches this year. He’s scored six total touchdowns and accumulated 469 total yards across all 13 of UGA’s games.

Defensive back Kelee Ringo

Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Kelee Ringo reacts after sacking Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia defensive back Kelee Ringo missed the 2020 college football season after undergoing shoulder surgery. Ringo, a former five-star recruit, has racked up 27 total tackles, eight pass deflections, an interception, and a sack this year.

1

1