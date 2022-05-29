4 Georgia Bulldogs named among Athlon Sports’ Top-25 SEC draft prospects

Athlon Sports named four Georgia Bulldogs among SEC’s Top-25 NFL Draft Prospects.

Defensive back Kelee Ringo, defensive lineman Jalen Carter, outside linebacker Nolan Smith and tackle Broderick Jones.

Center Sedrick Van Pran and tight end Arik Gilbert were also mentioned as players to watch.

Nolan Smith, a senior from Savannah, Ga., was 2nd on the team in tackles for loss (9) a year ago.

Redshirt sophomore Kelee Ringo had a breakout year as a starter at cornerback, and sealed a national title with a fourth quarter pick-six in the win over Alabama.

Junior Jalen Carter returns as one of the best interior defensive lineman in all of college football. Some 2023 mock drafts have Carter as high as No. 3 overall on NFL boards.

Redshirt sophomore Broderick Jones’ time has come to hold down things at left tackle after the departure of All-SEC lineman Jamaree Salyer to the NFL. Jones flashed his skill versus the No. 2 overall pick this spring, Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, in the Orange Bowl.