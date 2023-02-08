4 Georgia Bulldogs go in first round of 2023 NFL mock draft

NFL Network draft expert Daniel Jeremiah thinks that four Georgia Bulldogs will go in the first round of the 2023 NFL draft.

Georgia has won consecutive national championships. It is tough to win a national championship without a lot of NFL talent. Georgia fans should expect Bulldogs to be selected early and often in the 2023 NFL draft. However, it is unlikely that Georgia will break last season’s record of 15 players selected in the draft.

Georgia junior defensive tackle Jalen Carter has a chance to be the No. 1 pick in the draft.

Here’s the four Georgia Bulldogs and one Georgia transfer that Daniel Jeremiah projects to be first round picks:

No. 1: DT Jalen Carter to the Chicago Bears

Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter is one of the most talented players in the 2023 NFL draft. If the Chicago Bears keep the No. 1 pick, then Carter is in contention to be the first player drafted. However, if the Bears trade the pick, then the team trading up will likely be looking to select a quarterback.

No. 13: OT Broderick Jones to the New York Jets

Georgia left tackle Broderick Jones has excellent feet and was fantastic in pass protection throughout the 2022 college football season. Daniel Jeremiah predicts that the New York Jets will select Jones with the No. 13 pick.

No. 15: LB Nolan Smith to the Green Bay Packers

Georgia pass rusher Nolan Smith missed the end of the college football season with a torn pectoral muscle. Smith remained a leader for the Georgia football team and helped the Dawgs win back-to-back national championships in his final two seasons in Athens.

Daniel Jeremiah thinks that the Green Bay Packers will add yet another Georgia defender in the first round.

No. 28: TE Darnell Washington to the Cincinnati Bengals

Darnell Washington has excellent size and should be able to play right away in the NFL thanks to his blocking ability. Washington is projected to be selected by the Cincinnati Bengals.

Here’s what Daniel Jeremiah had to say about Georgia’s star tight end:

Washington can function as a sixth offensive lineman in the run game, regularly using his massive frame (6-7, 270) to dominate at the point of attack. The two-time national champion is still growing and developing in the passing game, though.

No. 21: DB Tyrique Stevenson to the Minnesota Vikings

Miami Hurricanes defensive back Tyrique Stevenson, a Georgia transfer, has not generated a lot of first round buzz. However, Daniel Jeremiah thinks the Minnesota Vikings will select Stevenson.

Here’s what Jeremiah has to say about the former Georgia cornerback:

Stevenson has some flaws, but he’s big (6-0, 214), fast and tough. He would be a significant addition to a porous Vikings secondary.

