4 Gastonia, Shelby area football standouts selected for 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas

Four high school football standouts from Cleveland, Gaston and Lincoln counties have been selected to play in the 2023 Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.

Selections for the annual all-star game were revealed Sunday afternoon. The annual game pitting standouts from North and South Carolina is set for Dec. 16 at Spartanburg High School’s Viking Stadium.

Here’s more on the four area players selected for this year’s Shrine Bowl.

Izay Bridges, Shelby

The NC Central football recruit has 159 catches for 2,805 yards and 38 touchdowns during his career with the Golden Lions. Through five weeks this fall, he has 29 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns.

In addition, Bridges has returned four kickoffs and two punts for touchdowns.

Javarius Green, Crest

The University of North Carolina commit has 109 receptions for 2,069 yards and 29 touchdowns in 35 career games. Green emerged during the 2022 season, during which he caught 61 passes for 1,267 yards and 18 TDs. He also has three rushing touchdowns, three punt returns for TDs and a kickoff return for a TD.

Trent Mitchell, Ashbrook

The 6-6, 275-pound offensive lineman is a three-year letter winner for the Green Wave. He is committed to NC State.

Curtis Simpson, Kings Mountain

A three-year letter winner, Simpson has 138 career tackles to go with 40 sacks, an interception, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries. A North Carolina football recruit, Simpson’s junior season was his best, credited with 74 tackles, 23 sacks, an interception, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in helping Kings Mountain to 13 wins last fall.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: NCHSAA football: 4 Gastonia, Shelby standout selected for Shrine Bowl