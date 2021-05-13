4 games Texans fans should be excited to watch in 2021

The Houston Texans released their 2021 schedule on Wednesday.

The Texans aren’t slated to have a season of note for their 20th season in club history. Here is a look at the Texans’ schedule.

Week Date Opponent Time 1 Sept. 12 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 p.m. CT 2 Sept. 19 at Cleveland Browns 12:00 p.m. CT 3 Sept. 23 vs. Carolina Panthers 7:20 p.m. CT 4 Oct. 3 at Buffalo Bills 12:00 p.m. CT 5 Oct. 10 vs. New England Patriots 12:00 p.m. CT 6 Oct. 17 at Indianapolis Colts 12:00 p.m. CT 7 Oct. 24 Arizona Cardinals 3:25 p.m. CT 8 Oct. 31 vs. Los Angeles Rams 12:00 p.m. CT 9 Nov. 7 at Miami Dolphins 12:00 p.m. CT 10 BYE WEEK 11 Nov. 21 at Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CT 12 Nov. 28 vs. New York Jets 12:00 p.m. CT 13 Dec. 5 vs. Indianapolis Colts 12:00 p.m. CT 14 Dec. 12 vs. Seattle Seahawks 12:00 p.m. CT 15 Dec. 19 at Jacksonville Jaguars 12:00 p.m. CT 16 Dec. 26 vs. Los Angeles Chargers 12:00 p.m. CT 17 Jan. 2 at San Francisco 49ers 3:05 p.m. CT 18 Jan. 9 vs. Tennessee Titans 12:00 p.m. CT

All games will be broadcast on the radio in Houston on Sports Radio 610 [KILT-AM] and across the Texans Radio Network.

Even though the Texans may be the league’s rent-a-win in 2021, here are still four games fans should get excited about.

Week 1 (Sept. 12) — vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

7-crazy-stats-texans-27-25-win-jaguars

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

If the Texans were taking on the Los Angeles Rams or Buffalo Bills in Week 1, it would be a massacre. However, the Jaguars, even with Trevor Lawrence in his first game, should be comparable competition. The Texans may even sneak away with a win and get off the David Culley era to a 1-0 start, Houston's first winning record since the 2019 season.

Week 7 (Oct. 24) — at Arizona Cardinals

cardinals-deandre-hopkins-recruits-texans-j-j-watt

(Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Some fans may not want to watch because of the heartbreak of seeing DeAndre Hopkins and J.J. Watt playing against the Texans. Other fans may want to see it in order to watch the two Texans legends of the past decade stick it to chairman and CEO Cal McNair and executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby. What if, somehow, Houston actually won this game?

Story continues

Week 12 (Nov. 28) — vs. New York Jets

Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com-Imagn Content Services, LLC

The Texans will get a chance to see how the man Deshaun Watson wanted on the sidelines is doing. Don't forget Saleh also has ties to the Gary Kubiak era with the Texans. If the Texans can get a win over the Jets, no matter New York's record, it may give some fans confidence general manager Nick Caserio knew what he was doing in hiring 65-year-old David Culley.

Week 18 (Jan. 9) — vs. Tennessee Titans

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Not to be cynical, but fans will be looking forward to this game the most because it means the lost season of 2021 will be over. After this game concludes, Caserio will truly have more salary cap space and more premium draft picks to complete the rebuild and great reset at quarterback.

1

1