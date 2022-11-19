4 games Dolphins fans should watch during the bye week

The Miami Dolphins have positioned themselves well during their first 10 weeks of the 2022 season, as they’re first in the division and second in their conference.

In Week 11, Mike McDaniel’s team is getting a much-needed week of rest, as they’ll be tested down the stretch, as they aim to make the postseason for the first time since 2016.

Dolphins fans may find themselves wondering what to watch this weekend, but it’s these four matchups that could really end up meaning the most for their team’s success.

Browns @ Bills

Buffalo is just a half-game back of the Dolphins in the standings, but Miami has the head-to-head tiebreaker through one contest. The Bills have lost two games in a row, including a heartbreaker to the Minnesota Vikings last week.

Cleveland didn’t look great against Miami last week, but there’s a chance that the trio of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and Amari Cooper can do enough to outlast a sliding Bills team.

Jets @ Patriots

An AFC East matchup will always be one to watch for a team that’s not involved. The Jets (6-3), like the Bills, are just a half-game back of Miami, while the Patriots (5-4) are a game-and-a-half back.

If New England wins, the Dolphins get a full game of breathing room between them and the Jets, but if New York wins, it may make the playoffs easier to make in the AFC.

Chiefs @ Chargers

The Chiefs are the only team above the Dolphins in the AFC standings entering Week 11. They’ll be headed into this game without JuJu Smith-Schuster (concussion) or Mecole Hardman (injured reserve). Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the league, but can he lead this team to a win with newly-acquired Kadarius Toney as his top wideout to keep their lead in the conference?

Bengals @ Steelers

Cincinnati, at this moment, is on the outside of the playoffs with a 5-4 record, landing them at No. 9 in the AFC. They’re coming off of a bye week still without wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. And, while they won their last matchup with the Carolina Panthers, 42-21, there’s still some lingering taste from that ugly 32-13 loss to the Browns from the week prior.

Another loss to a divisional opponent this week could knock them even further down.

