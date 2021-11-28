4 games Bears fans should watch during Week 12’s mini bye week

The Chicago Bears sit at 4-7 after a 16-14 victory over the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving, snapping a five-game losing streak. And now, Bears fans can enjoy a Sunday and Monday of NFL action without worrying about their team.

With Chicago playing on Thursday, they have a mini bye week of sorts, which means there’s no Bears football this weekend. But there’s still plenty of NFL action to keep busy with, including some NFC North contests, future opponents and some high-profile contests.

Here’s a look at four games Bears fans should tune into during Week 12:

Titans at Patriots, Sunday, Noon CT

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Two of the top teams in the AFC will be facing off when the top-ranked Titans visit the Patriots in a game that could have playoff implications. After a 1-3 start, New England has won five straight games and currently sits at 7-4 looking for their sixth straight victory and the top spot in the AFC East. The Patriots and rookie quarterback Mac Jones are on fire, and we’ll get a good look at just what this New England team is made of when they face Tennessee.

Rams at Packers, Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT

AP Photo/David Banks

Two of the NFC’s top teams in the Rams and Packers will battle at Lambeau Field, where both Matthew Stafford and Aaron Rodgers are a tad banged up. Los Angeles and Green Bay are both riding losing streaks, and one of those will be broken in a game that could have playoff implications down the line. The Bears will face the Packers on Sunday Night Football in Week 14, and we’ll see exactly how this Packers team compares to the last meeting between Chicago and Green Bay back in Week 6. Plus, if the Rams manage to beat the Packers, it’ll be a nice Sunday for Bears fans.

Vikings at 49ers, Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

While the Vikings and 49ers aren’t likely to catch their respective leaders in the NFC North and NFC West, there are three wild-card spots on the line, and this game could go a long way in determining those spots. Minnesota is coming off a huge win over the Packers while San Francisco has won three of their last four games. The Bears have yet to face the Vikings this season, and they’ll play each other twice in the final month of the season, starting in Week 15 on Monday Night Football, and this game will show us where this Minnesota team is at.

Story continues

Seahawks at Washington, Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

This Monday Night Football matchup doesn’t look like the most thrilling on paper, especially considering Washington is 4-6 and Seattle is 3-7. But considering the Bears are facing the Seahawks in Week 16, a game that’s looking easier to win with each week, it’s one fans might want to tune into. It’s been a disappointing year for the Seahawks, who have the second-worst record in the NFC only in front of the winless Lions, and they could really use a win. Meanwhile, Washington could pull to within two games of the Cowboys in the NFC East with a win over Seattle.

[listicle id=490255]

1

1

1

1