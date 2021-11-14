4 games Bears fans should tune in to during bye week

The Chicago Bears sit at 3-6 at the midway point of the season, where they’ll be looking to get back on track against the Baltimore Ravens next Sunday. But the good news is, at least this week, the Bears can’t lose their fifth straight.

With Chicago in the middle of their bye week, that means there’s no Bears football this week. But there’s still plenty of NFL action to keep busy with, including some NFC North contests, future opponents and some high-profile contests.

Here’s a look at four games Bears fans should tune into during Week 10:

Lions at Steelers, Sunday, Noon CT

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers will face their second straight NFC North team, where they could be looking to make in two-in-a-row against the division. Pittsburgh has won four straight games after a 29-27 win over the Bears on Monday Night Football, and the winless Lions are on deck. As Detroit looks for its first win of the season, they’re getting a lucky break as Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t play after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That means it’ll be Mason Rudolph getting the start. But the Lions will still have to contend with one of the league’s best defenses. With the Bears and Lions set to square off on Thanksgiving, it’s setting up for Detroit to still be seeking their first win of the season when they welcome Chicago to Ford Field on Nov. 25.

Vikings at Chargers, Sunday, 3:05 p.m. CT

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

There’s plenty to watch as the Vikings battle the Chargers on Sunday afternoon. Chicago will face Minnesota twice this season, starting in Week 15 on Monday Night Football, and this game will show us where this team is at the midway point. The Vikings currently have a slight edge for second place in the NFC North, although a loss to Los Angeles would drop them to 3-6, where they’d be tied with the Bears at No. 2. Minnesota has lost two straight games, and they could be on their way to three straight losses unless they can find a way to get the best of a talented Chargers team at home. A lot of people have made a comparison that this Bears team is last year’s Chargers team — a talented rookie quarterback named Justin and a head coach that’s on his way out.

Seahawks at Packers, Sunday, 3:25 p.m. CT

USA Today Sports

This is the game of the week featuring the return of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, who will square off at frigid Lambeau Field. Rodgers is returning off the reserve/COVID-19 list while Wilson is returning after breaking his finger a few weeks back. These Packers-Seahawks games always tend to be fun to watch, and this should be no different. The Bears will face both of these teams in the final eight weeks of the season, which includes a rematch against Green Bay after Chicago lost by 10 in Week 6. We’ll also get Justin Fields vs. Russell Wilson in late December.

Rams at 49ers, Monday, 7:15 p.m. CT

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

All eyes will be on the Rams-49ers game on Monday Night Football as Odell Beckham Jr. makes his Rams debut after signing with the team on Friday. Los Angeles has been aggressive this season adding the likes of OBJ and Von Miller to help build a Super Bowl contender, where they currently sit fifth in the NFC with a 7-2 record. The Bears have gone 0-2 against the Rams and 49ers this season, but this is a divisional showdown that’s sure to be an entertaining one. Especially with Peyton & Eli back calling Monday Night Football.

[listicle id=488534]

1

1