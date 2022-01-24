All 4 game-winning plays from NFL’s incredible Divisional Round
The Divisional Round delivered big time for the NFL and its fans. All four games came down to the final play.
We’ve got you covered here with the game-deciding play in each.
First, the Cincinnati Bengals downed the No. 1 AFC-seeded Tennessee Titans, 19-16, on Evan McPherson’s 52-yard field goal. The rookie had 4 field goals in the victory.
Money. Mac. Shooter. McPherson. Legend.
Visit https://t.co/KpeqK4RKUm for more highlights. pic.twitter.com/CIrXmzwZI0
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) January 23, 2022
Then, the San Francisco 49ers got a blocked punt in the fourth quarter and a field goal by Robbie Gould to stun the top-seeded Green Bay Packers, 13-10.
For the win!!! On to the next! pic.twitter.com/rd2oJ24fpi
— Robbie Gould (@RobbieGould09) January 23, 2022
In the first game Sunday, the Los Angeles Rams raced to a 27-3 lead only to see Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers score 24 straight points.
Matthew Stafford found Cooper Kupp with a pair of passes to set up Matt Gay — a former Bucs draft pick — for the winning field goal as time ran out.
RAMS WIN. WHAT A GAME.#LARvsTB | #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/FyEPdaXaqd
— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2022
And, in the final game of the Divisional Round, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills staged a miraculous football game.
Points were scored in a wild fashion in the final two minutes A TD gave the Bills a 36-33 lead with 13 seconds left.
Patrick Mahomes set up Harrison Butker for a 49-yard field goal that forced overtime.
In the extra period, the Chiefs were the only team to have the ball and Mahomes ended the game with a TD pass to Travis Kelce.
MAHOMES TO KELCE.
THE @CHIEFS WIN THE GAME OF THE YEAR! #NFLPlayoffs #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/9eM2Ur15O0
— NFL (@NFL) January 24, 2022
In the Conference Championship games, the Chiefs will play host to the Cincinnati Bengals and the Rams will face the San Francisco 49ers.