4 free agents still on the market who could help the Steelers

With less than a month until training camp, there is still a long list of NFL free agents still looking for teams. Many of those players are very talented and will help teams during the regular season. For whatever reason they just haven’t found the right fit yet. Here are four guys still on the market who could help the Steelers.

EDGE Yannick Ngakoue

Although he doesn’t offer much as a run-stopper, Ngakoue’s ability to rush the passer makes him an interesting option to get even more depth at outside linebacker.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

OLB Justin Houston

Similar to Ngakoue, Houston is not a full-time player but his situation is more to do with age. He’s a smart pass rusher who should accept a part-time role behind T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith.

OT Taylor Lewan

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

We know T.J. Watt would probably never sign off on this one but as a reserve, Lewan might have just enough in the tank to be a safety net this season.

LB Kwon Alexander

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

It was rumored the Steelers were interested in Kwon Alexander at one point and we’d love to see him on the roster to pair up with Cole Holcomb.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire