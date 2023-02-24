4 free-agents the Steelers could sign and save that 1st-round pick
The Pittsburgh Steelers find them in no-mans land in the 2023 NFL draft. Sitting at No. 17 overall, Pittsburgh is in prospect limbo. Most pundits project the elite talent at the Steelers top needs will be gone and the step down is significant. So for those positions where Pittsburgh
Andrew Wylie, RT | Kansas City Chiefs
The second-best tackle on the Chiefs roster and with both of them free agents, Wylie could be more available. He’s a plug-and-play right tackle for the Steelers.
Dalton Risner, RG | Denver Broncos
If the Steelers want to upgrade Kevin Dotson, Risner is the ideal option with his experience and physicality.
Byron Murphy Jr., CB | Arizona Cardinals
An ascending young cornerback who started 48 games over his first four seasons.
Tremaine Edmunds, LB | Buffalo Bills
Edmunds is far from an elite free-agent option but he is a better coverage player than any linebacker the Steelers currently have and would be an upgrade.