4 free agents the Saints should let walk away

It’s just the nature of the business. We all know that the New Orleans Saints won’t be able to keep all of this year’s free agents, but there are some players they should let walk away — whether they are still-underwhelming draft picks, often-injured star talents, or fan-favorites who just aren’t the best option at their position.

The NFL is often said to mean “Not For Long,” and for some players that’s just the reality of their situation. A few of these arguments are going to read like hot takes. But take the homer goggles off and check out this realistic look at where the Saints stand in free agency, and which of their players it’s time to part ways with:

WR Tre'Quan Smith

Expectations were too high for Smith from his first snaps in the NFL, but let’s be real: he just hasn’t been consistent enough for the Saints to hold onto as, at best, a low-end starter. He missed a lot of time in 2021 with an injury (appearing in 11 of 17 games), but that’s kind of been the story of his career so far — Smith has only gotten into 51 of 65 regular season games with the Saints. And while he’s averaged just 29.1 receiving yards per game in his career, the numbers look worse when you go under the hood: Smith has just two games of 100-plus yards and ten games of 50-plus yards. He’s gained 29 yards or fewer in 28 of the games he’s played. And that’s just in the regular season. In four postseason matchups, Smith has put up 15, 10, 0, and 85 yards.

The Saints can and should do better with this roster spot. That’s not to totally drag Smith, though. He’s a very physical player and has been a stellar blocker out on the perimeter for some of New Orleans’ biggest plays in recent years. There is a role for that skills set in this league. He’ll land somewhere (maybe with the several former Saints assistant coaches on the Los Angeles Chargers?) and probably do well as the fourth or fifth player on the depth chart, rather than the second- or third-ranked receiver he was cast as with the Saints.

LB Kwon Alexander

Yeah, I know — Alexander is one of the most popular players in New Orleans, well-liked by both his teammates and much of the fanbase. The energy he brings to every down and every practice session matters. I get it. But re-signing Alexander to a contract he deserves, paying him like a starter at $6 or $7 million per year, is a luxury they can’t afford. Not with Demario Davis playing at an ever higher level than him while earning $9 million a year, and with a talented backup ready to step up in Pete Werner.

Let’s be clear, the Saints parting with Alexander would be more about getting an impact player on a rookie contract into a bigger spot. Werner was initially training to back up Davis during his rookie year, but he was so effective in practice that the Saints cross-trained him at all three linebacker spots, and he showed enough in 2021 to make you think he could thrive in Alexander’s role on the weakside. You can elevate Werner to that spot, where he’s making a fraction of what Alexander may get in free agency, without really downgrading performance and maybe getting a compensatory draft pick next year.

LT Terron Armstead

I really don’t want to be writing this! But it’s probably time for Armstead and the Saints to split. His level of play deserves a top-of-the-market extension valued at about $23 million per year. His injury history has limited him to, on average, 715.5 snaps across 11.75 games per year dating back to 2018 (when Armstead received his first Pro Bowl nod). There’s no way the Saints can pay someone at that level knowing they could miss a third of the season.

Maybe they could get creative and propose a base salary at that tier but relative to how many games Armstead has played. That would clock in at about $15.9 million per year, and the Saints could write in per-game roster bonuses to help him get up to $23 million should he play all 17 games. It would be tricky, but it can be done.

I’m just not sure it’s worth it for the Saints. They could get by with Ryan Ramczyk and James Hurst or a highly-drafted rookie bookending their line while investing those dollars at another position of need. Losing Armstead would hurt, sure, but it’s unfortunate that the Saints already have a good idea of what their offense looks without him given how much time he’s missed over the years.

QB Trevor Siemian

We’ve all seen enough of Siemian. He played nearly as many snaps last season (359) as Jameis Winston (371) and Taysom Hill (431), going 0-4 as a starter even though he did salvage some pinch-hitting games against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons — seriously, good for him after stepping up in a couple of big spots.

But Siemian’s limitations are crystal-clear. With Hill, Ian Book, and Blake Bortles already rostered for 2022, it just doesn’t make sense to bring him back. The Saints need to pursue an upgrade under center, even if they’ll likely circle back to another year with Winston.

Odds are Siemian will catch on as a backup somewhere else. It’s very possible he could return to New Orleans during the season if injuries are a problem at quarterback again, if nothing else as a depth player who already knows the system. Let’s just hope the Saints have set their targets a bit higher when looking to fill out the roster during free agency.

