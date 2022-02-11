4 free agents receivers Texans should consider

The Houston Texans have plenty of decisions to make across their roster as they get ready for the 2022 season.

One area where the Texans will need to address vacancies is receiver. Currently, Chris Moore, Chris Conley, and Danny Amendola are scheduled to be free agents when the new league begins in March. The trio accounted for 67 catches for 798 yards and seven touchdowns combined.

If the Texans decide to bring in new, veteran faces to complement Brandin Cooks and Nico Collins, here are four players who the Texans should look at. All contract numbers are according to Spotrac from the 2021 season.

1. Cedrick Wilson

Wilson had a career year as he caught 45 passes for 602 yards and six touchdowns in the absence of No. 2 wideout Michael Gallup, who missed a total of eight games. The former 2018 sixth-round pick from Boise State has the ability to fill in at every position and is also an effective special teamer. The Dallas Cowboys paid Wilson $2.2 million last season.

2. D.J. Chark

The Texans had luck with a former Jacksonville Jaguars wideout last year in Chris Conley. Why couldn’t it work with Chark?

The former 2018 second-round pick from LSU broke his ankle in Week 4 last year and was lost for the season. Over his 43-game career with Jacksonville, Chark caught 147 passes for 2,042 yards and 15 touchdowns.

When Chark had a stable quarterback situation, as was the case in 2019 when he made the Pro Bowl, he has performed well. Chark caught 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns.

The Jaguars paid Chark $1.1 million last season.

3. Jakobi Meyers

Meyers is in the running simply because he was effective with the New England Patriots, and that is where general manager Nick Caserio hails. At $588,333 for the season, Meyers caught 83 passes for 866 yards and two touchdowns. If Mac Jones was able to help his career take a step, certainly Davis Mills could at least continue the upward trend.

4. Christian Kirk

The former 2018 second-round pick from Texas A&M never took over as the dominant receiver with the Arizona Cardinals, albeit they had quarterback issues until Kyler Murray started to find his way. Even so, the Cardinals traded for DeAndre Hopkins in 2020 and acquired A.J. Green in 2021.

Kirk had his best season in his contract year with 77 catches for 982 yards and five touchdowns, costing Arizona $1.5 million.

